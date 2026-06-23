Toyota's Sweet Pup Tells a Tale of Loyalty and Devotion

Featuring campaigns from Georgia, the U.K. and France

by Ads of the World June 23, 2026 6:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Toyota Center Tegeta, ‘Georgian-Japanese City-shanson’

Agency: Quick

Inspired by the legendary story of Hachiko, the film reimagines the story of loyalty through a distinctly Georgian lens. Created as a 1990s anime-style short, it follows a devoted dog waiting patiently in the springtime streets of Tbilisi for the return of a beloved companion. Set among blooming sakuras and cobbled alleys, the story centers on the bond between the pair and their cherished ritual of traveling together, transforming a universally recognized tale into a heartfelt local tribute. Read More

Play ‘Georgian-Japanese City-shanson’ – Toyota

Jägermeister, ‘Orange by Nature’

Agency: The Midnight Club

Built around the idea that some surprises are more unexpected than others, the campaign unfolds through a series of films that place viewers in increasingly absurd and chaotic situations. In the first spot, a surprise birthday party takes an odd turn when the guest of honor crashes through a wall and into a neighboring apartment, revealing an even stranger scene. Read More

Play ‘Orange by Nature’ – Jägermeister

Terre d’Abeilles, ‘The Price of a World Without Bees’

Agency: TBWA\Paris

To illustrate the vital role bees play in the food system, this campaign transformed an ordinary French market by increasing the price of fruit and vegetables to reflect a world without pollinators. Tomatoes were priced at €180 per kilo, cucumbers at €30 each and strawberries at €120 per punnet, turning everyday groceries into luxury items. By confronting shoppers with these shocking prices, the initiative made the ecological and economic consequences of declining bee populations tangible, highlighting how closely food affordability is tied to biodiversity. Read More