It's Amazon Prime Day. So Etsy Lets Other Jeffs Shine

With videos, OOH and a cheeky full-page ad in 'The Washington Post'

by David Gianatasio June 23, 2026 8:00 am 4 min read Share:

Step aside, Bezos. You’re not the only Jeff in town.

Prime Day 2026 has arrived. So Etsy will spotlight several of its sellers who share a forename with Amazon’s founder (currently the world’s fourth-richest human, give or take a few billion).

Along with videos, there’s OOH and a full-page message in the Bezos-owned Washington Post. It drops today, natch, and reads, in part: “Shop from non-billionaire Jeffs… These Jeffs are makers, not moguls. Craftspeople who put a little bit of themselves into every piece they make.”

Whoa. Bezos will be crying in the hot tub of his super-yacht tonight!

Srsly, in our current climate, the campaign from agency Orchard should strike some chords. It’s a neat way for Etsy to stand apart, riding the Prime Day wave to unlock coverage and potential sales.

Hey, VP of brand marketing Daniel “Monty” Montalto, what’s the inpso here?

“We were looking at one of the biggest shopping moments of the year and thinking about the kinds of messages consumers typically hear during that period,” Montalto tells Muse.

“Much of the conversation is focused on deals, speed, convenience and volume—it’s commoditized—which makes sense, since this entire shopping moment is manufactured. For Etsy, we saw this as an opportunity to say something different by focusing on the people behind our products.”

Across this new work, the Jeffs rep that vibe.

“When we realized there were more than 5,000 sellers named Jeff on Etsy, it became a compelling lens through which to tell that story,” he says. “These are potters, furniture makers, artists and entrepreneurs who have built businesses around their creativity and craft.”

“We also loved that it was immediately understandable and culturally relevant, but also rooted in something completely unique about our marketplace. The Jeffs became a symbol for the millions of independent sellers who run their businesses on Etsy every day.”

Fair enough, but why will this appeal to Etsy’s audience?

“We’re seeing growing interest in products that feel more personal, more meaningful and more connected to the people who made them,” Montalto says. “While that trend is especially pronounced among younger consumers, we think the desire to understand where products come from and what our purchases support is something that resonates across generations.”

“The biggest takeaway we hope people have is that where you shop and what you purchase is a choice. Behind every Etsy purchase is an independent seller, a real person making things that are meaningful and unique. If someone comes away thinking a little more about who they’re buying from and choosing one of our sellers because of that, then we’ve done our job.”

This approach amplifies Etsy’s recent ads with connection as a point of differentiation.

“Every purchase supports an independent seller and every item comes with a human story behind it. That link between buyers and sellers is at the heart of Etsy and what continues to set us apart,” Montalto says.

“There are times when you’re just looking for speed and convenience, like if you’re out of deodorant and need it delivered by 8 a.m. But when you’re looking for something special, for yourself, for someone you care about, or any particular occasion, Etsy and our sellers bring care and meaning to the moments that matter.”

A pair of non-Bezos Jeffs who star in the initiative savor the possibilities.

“They all took great care of me, from filming at a soundstage, to filming at my home and pottery studio,” says Jeff Brown, owner and designer at Jeff Brown Pottery in Seagrove, N.C. “I have been a seller on Etsy since 2007, and every year since 2010 Etsy has brought more customers to me than my own website could by itself.”

Jeff Zabriskie, the founder of LUXGEN woodworking in Tahoe Vista, Calif., adds, “The platform has allowed us to create products we’re proud of and spend more time with our growing family.”

“And to anyone out there who dreams of building something of their own believe in yourself and go for it! There will be long days, challenges, and moments when it feels impossible but if you stay committed and keep pushing forward it’s absolutely worth it. The hard work, sacrifices, and lessons learned along the way make the success that much more meaningful.”

CREDITS

Company: Etsy

Creative Agency: Orchard

Production: Rocket Science& Fill In the Blank

Director: Pat Martin

Editorial: Cartel

VFX/ Color: ETC & Significant Other

Music and Sound Design: Good Ear Music & Barking Owl

Creative Agency Credits:

Heather Larimer, Group Creative Director

Christine Taffe, Creative Director

Ashley Crouch, Sr. Art Director

Brooke Tudeen , Account Director

Jennifer Kim, Sr. Account Manager

Jenifer Ruske, Exec Producer