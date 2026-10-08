Cerebral Palsy Spot With an Agency Twist Tops Our List of the Week's Best Ads

Featuring FightTheStroke, Verizon, Reese's, the NFL and NBA on Prime

by David Gianatasio October 8, 2026 2:30 pm 2 min read Share:

Here’s our roundup of the week’s best work, selected by the Clios staff.

1. Cerebral Palsy Appeal Aims to Teach Creative Pros an Important Lesson

The ad biz lampoons itself all the time, but this one hits different. FightTheStroke Foundation and Dude Milan turn agency tropes on their head to raise awareness of cerebral palsy. In this very real PSA, a faux creative team gains key insights from people living with the neurological disorder. The approach proves admirably amusing as it reminds us that jumping to conclusions and clinging to false assumptions can do millions a disservice. Read More

2. TIE – Verizon Casts Chris Briney in a Moody Retro Love Story

Whitesnake’s “Is This Love” echoes down lonely highways as the Hollywood hunk pouts behind the wheel of his fiery Ford Mustang. You know—just KNOW—there’s a payoff coming. And director Mitch Ryan delivers in classic MTV fashion, circa 1986. Chris was pining away for … the brand. (It’s an ad. That’s no spoiler.) Read More

2. TIE – Christina Ricci and Kathy Najimy Hunt for the ‘Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America’

Reese’s seeks extra Spooky Season cred. Does it need more? The stuff’s already a Halloween classic, but this contest might—wait for it—scare up extra buzz. The winning thoroughfare gets an All Hallows party with tons of chocolaty treats. Read More

3. TIE – NBA on Prime Stages a Superstar Game in Somebody’s Living Room

LeMelo, Tatum, Cunningham, Banchero and Maxey—that’s a pretty decent home team. And the stars don’t let furniture get in their way as they drive to the basket above the fireplace. From Prime Video, DLP and director Max Gutierrez. Read More

3. TIE – The NFL Shop Enlists Fans and Influencers, Putting Personal Style Front and Center

It’s a style play, not unlike the NBA on Prime spot above. But here, the NFLers hang out in eateries, salons, bus stops and BBQs created with minimal props on a soundstage by Yard New York. This approach gives the work a unique vibe and helps the merch pop. Read More