The NFL Shop Enlists Fans and Influencers, Putting Personal Style Front and Center

This year's 'Fan Like a Pro' focuses on everyday living

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 4, 2026 9:00 am 3 min read Share:

The NFL Shop returns for its second year with a fresh campaign called “Fan Like a Pro.” The work stars players, fans and influencers, stressing personal style above all. It aims to hype NFL fandom beyond the playing field through representations of everyday life. These include scenes set in hotel breakfast bars, nail salons and at family BBQs.

Seven short films feature 49 players, including Travis Hunter, TreVeyon Henderson, Aidan Hutchinson, Dion Dawkins, Tetairoa McMilan and Kamari Lassiter. Influences like fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk will also appear, along with plenty of fans. And celebrity stylist Tiffani Williams is on hand to demonstrate how NFL fandom can become a style statement via apparel available through the NFL Shop.

“Each spot was based on simple, recognizable in-studio scenes, using minimal, evocative details to ground them in reality,” says Stephen Niedzwiecki, co-founder and creative partner at Yard NYC, which handled the work. “Unlike last year, we wove players into these worlds more seamlessly through strategic framing and visual cues.” The goal is to dive into culture and highlight places that would resonate with football fans across the country, while showing new sides of the NFL Shop itself.

“There’s so much cross-pollination between the worlds of sports and fashion,” says Niedzwiecki. “Jerseys show up on runways and across the biggest street style accounts. Athletes have become some of the biggest arbiters of style today. The walk to the locker room is a fashion show in itself. And when it comes to the NFL, and the NFL Shop specifically, that connection was largely unexplored.”

“Our job was to show that, yes, you can absolutely do that. But you can also find these other pieces that let you express your fandom on your terms. We wanted football fans to view the NFL Shop as the place to go for all things NFL style.”

“As of 2025, there was an average of 18.7M viewers per NFL regular-season game in the U.S., with millions more watching internationally,” Niedzwiecki says. “There’s no one type of fan, and there’s no one type of player. Additionally, there are 32 clubs and 20+ licensees to be included. So having a wide range of talent to outfit helps us achieve those numbers.”

One challenge was ensuring the creative maintained a level of freshness throughout the NFL season. Another was to ensure cohesion across the campaign. Additionally, Yard had to feature all the teams and products, while keeping consumer takeaways clear in 10- or 30-second spots.

“We want to push what ‘NFL style’ means to fans,” Niedzwiecki explains. “It’s not just throwing on a jersey and calling it a day. You can really incorporate your fandom into your personal style—whatever that looks like. You can mix designer and sports gear. You can build entire outfits around a key piece.”

“The possibilities are endless, so it really comes down to the person and how they decide to express themselves. We want to make sure fans see what’s possible.”

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