NBA on Prime Stages a Superstar Game in Somebody's Living Room

Be it never so humble: LaMelo, Tatum and other luminaries make themselves at home

by David Gianatasio October 5, 2026 1:00 pm 2 min read Share:

Hey, Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brunson, don’t play ball in the house!

Those superstars just won’t listen. Neither will their fellow elites LaMelo Ball, Cade Cunningham, Paolo Banchero and Tyrese Maxey in the :45 below hyping the 2nd season of NBA on Prime.

Created by Prime Video, DLP and director Max Gutierrez, the spot does a fun job of conveying the streaming service’s ability to bring fans on their couches thisclose to the action.

Prime commentators Blake Griffin, Udonis Haslem and Taylor Rooks provide the punny play-by-play.

Note to self: Put a regulation net above the fireplace. It sure beats Nerf.

“Building on the momentum of our first NBA on Prime season, we set out to tell a story every fan could feel—the idea that with Prime, the NBA doesn’t just come to your screen, it comes to your home,” says Stacey Rosenson, the brand’s head of U.S. sports marketing.”

That delivery concept “gave us the perfect way in, a visual cue that bridges a recognizable characteristic of our business with the excitement of live basketball,” she says.

“And when you surround that with some of the brightest young stars in the league and the best voices around the game, you get something that’s not just a campaign. It’s a celebration of what this partnership is all about.”

Dubbed “Home Game” (heh), the promo drops this week ahead of NBA on Prime’s Oct. 23 tip off.

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