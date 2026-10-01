Christina Ricci and Kathy Najimy Lead Reese's Hunt for the 'Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America'

Which boulevard is the creepiest of all?

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 1, 2026 10:00 am 3 min read Share:

This Halloween, Reese’s aims to be much more than loot for trick-or-treaters. The candy brand will select a Reese’s Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America and has assembled a high-profile Halloween Council to assist.

Forty-one percent of consumers say the perfect Halloween block is one where everyone participates, while 39 percent point to streets filled with trick-or-treaters, per Reese’s parent the Hershey Co. With that in mind, a nationwide search begins today to find the most zealous street devoted to the holiday.

“The idea came from consumer’s evolving rituals and traditions,” says Reese’s senior director of marketing Samantha Siegal. “Every neighborhood has that legendary street. They’re the streets where every house is decorated, neighbors participate, families come together and trick-or-treating becomes an experience rather than just an activity. Reese’s has been part of those traditions for generations, so the team wanted to celebrate the communities that go above and beyond to create those memories and give them a national platform.”

It has already identified the top 150 streets, which includes Jackman Ave. in Fairfield, Conn., West 69th Street in New York, N.Y., and Westport Dr. in Anchorage, Alaska.

The appointment of its first-ever Halloween Council features celeb icons Christina Ricci (shown below) and Kathy Najimy, as well as creators Rachel Iwanyszyn, Zaire Alford and Macy Blackwell. They’ll study the data, debate the top contenders and ultimately crown the winner.

“With Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, it created an opportunity to build a season-long platform that extends beyond the brand and shines a spotlight on the people and communities that make Halloween so magical,” says Siegal.

The street deemed worthiest, revealed on Oct. 21, will receive a “Reese’s-fueled block party in partnership with Zillow, stocked with iconic seasonal favorites, from Reese’s Pumpkins to Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, complete with an epic trick-or-treating experience.”

Naturally, fans can follow the competition on Hershey and Reese’s social channels.

The biggest challenge of this undertaking?

“Capturing something that’s inherently emotional and community-driven in a way that feels authentic at a national scale,” says Siegal.

“The goal is to celebrate and elevate the communities that keep Halloween alive while giving fans a new way to engage with the holiday they already love. We wanted to recognize the neighborhoods that go all in on Halloween, inspire a sense of local pride, and create a new tradition that spotlights the people, streets and experiences that make Halloween magical year after year.”