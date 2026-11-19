5 Moments From the Clio Creator Awards That Put Us in Our Feels

Breakout star Romeo, Dhar Mann and Brodie the goldendoodle were among the standouts at last night’s inaugural ceremony in Hollywood

by Luz Corona November 19, 2026 6:15 pm 4 min read Share:

It was a night that’s long been awaited by “the children of the internet.”

Clio Creators, a new global awards program honoring creative excellence in digital content creation, revealed the 2026 Clio Creator Award winners last night during a live ceremony hosted by actor Terry Crews at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Presented by YouTube and powered by Influential, Clio Creators celebrates how digital content creators are driving creativity and commerce through ideas that shape culture across platforms, brands, communities and industries. The award show was also streamed live on YouTube for folks watching at home.

ICYMI, Muse rounded up the top moments of the night.

Terry Crews woos the room

Terry’s many hats were on full display at the inaugural Clio Creator Awards. The athlete, actor, entrepreneur, host, author, artist and philanthropist kicked off the show with a skit featuring comedy creators Adam W. and Leenda Dong, who nearly hijacked his hosting duties. To the delight of the room, Crews nodded to his memorable White Chicks scene by serenading the audience with—yep, you guessed it—the aughts’ classic “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton. He continued working the room throughout the night, sharing in-crowd moments with creator favorites like mental health advocate Shira Lazar and Brodie the goldendoodle.

Free hugs from Brodie or bust

One of the most famous faces in the room didn’t require much glam, stopping folks in their tracks with his doggie tux and Clio trophy dog tag. Brodie—the internet’s favorite canine, who has accumulated roughly 15.5 million followers alongside his “dad,” Cliff Brush—was a crowd favorite all night. Crews hugged the friendly pup mid-show. Red carpet correspondents petted Brodie frequently and he even presented a Grand Clio to Air the Cat (who attended with his own content creators at Pufferfish). It was the crossover we didn’t know we needed.

A live listening party for the jingle that captivated the internet

It’s the jingle you couldn’t shake this year because it’s so damn good and niiiice. Breakout creator Romeo took the stage multiple times throughout the night for their now-famous collaboration with Dr Pepper and Deutsch. Their wins included four Gold Clio Awards and one Grand Clio before they went on to accept the trophy for Creator of the Year.

Unsurprisingly, Romeo’s genuine nature—the very quality that initially captured our hearts—shone through as they reflected on how their life has changed over the past year while their peers cheered them on. At the show, they received several standing ovations. “Even if [you’re] not creating online, please stay creative in whatever facet of life you can do that with because it’s so important. Keep putting yourself out there… At the end of the day, no one can believe in you like you can believe in yourself.”

Viva la Dolby

It wouldn’t be an awards show at The Dolby without a musical number, and our talented creator friends were here for it. Led by viral pianist Julien Cohen, artists popped up throughout the theater, captivating the audience with a large ensemble performance of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida.” Travis Garland took a break from his duties on Dancing With the Stars to lead vocals with Sonya McGaffey. The rest of the ensemble included Cayla Wroth, Madi Freeman, Joséphine Tehrani, Léa Marcastel, Veronika Manchur, Amanda Marshall, Damon Zavala, Ismael Bombut, Isaac Ko and Izzy Lamberti.

Old world and new world creators collide…in the best way

The night was a huge success for many and signaled a larger shift in the room: the intermingling of legacy creators who paved the way alongside newcomers from the last few years.

Creators like Hannah Stocking and King Bach, who mastered the art of storytelling in 6 seconds or less back in the good old Vine days, were in attendance to present onstage while short-form storyteller Grace Wells received the 2026 Clio Creator Rising Star Award for her “Making Epic Commercials for Random Objects” series. While accepting the 2026 Clio Creator Impact Award, Dhar Mann, whose audience-first entertainment company reaches more than 170 million followers worldwide, encouraged “anyone whose ideas are too different…do it anyway and one day the same people who called you crazy might just call you a visionary.”

The full list of Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Clio Creator Award recipients is available at www.clios.com/creators.