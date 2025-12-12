Advantage: Chalamet! Timothée Aces Our 5 Ads of the Week

Wheaties/Marty Mauser, Dr. Squatch, Garage Beer, Uber Eats, SickKids

by David Gianatasio December 12, 2025 6:00 am

Week’s Best: Timothée Chalamet Appears in Character on a Wheaties Box

This one sparked beaucoup coverage for weeks with “leaked” info and fun trailers for the table-tennis flick. The box provided a fitting finale. You could say it was awesome to a fault. (We’d never stoop so low.)

And in no particular order…

Dr. Squatch and Stranger Things Take on ‘Big Soap’ Conspiracies

The brand works up a lather with Stranger Things star Brett Gelman. The work invites us to “smell stranger.” Challenge accepted!

Garage Beer and Jason Kelce Release ‘O’Beer’ on Vinyl

Taylor Swift isn’t the only pop star in the Kelce-verse. Well, actually she is. But Jason’s got a limited-edition holiday track. Will it be his final vinyl?

Uber Eats, Nick Ball Bring Everyday Orders to Life

From Special US. The love affair between a banana and a bunch of grapes is … just really weird. And that pirate booty dance shivered our timbers.

L.A. Dodger Freddie Freeman Whiffs in Ryan Reynolds’ SickKids Appeal

Freddie’s a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen. But his Dodgers beat the Blue Jays in the World Series. So young fans at the Toronto hospital sling the hate. From Maximum Effort.