Timothée Chalamet Appears in Character on a Wheaties Box

Marty Masuer hits the big time

by David Gianatasio December 9, 2025 12:50 pm

Game, set and match to Marty Mauser!

The Mauser Supreme character, played by Timothée Chalamet, just appeared on limited edition Wheaties boxes.

The $25 items sold out in a day, and represent the culmination of perhaps the year’s most notable Hollywood collabs.

General Mills and film studio A24 pulled out all the stops, with “leaked” info and high-profile trailers pointing the Wheaties cover unboxing.

The movie, about a 1950s ping-pong champ and loosely based on a true story, is set to drop on Christmas Day.