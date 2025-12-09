Timothée Chalamet Appears in Character on a Wheaties Box
Marty Masuer hits the big time
Game, set and match to Marty Mauser!
The Mauser Supreme character, played by Timothée Chalamet, just appeared on limited edition Wheaties boxes.
The $25 items sold out in a day, and represent the culmination of perhaps the year’s most notable Hollywood collabs.
General Mills and film studio A24 pulled out all the stops, with “leaked” info and high-profile trailers pointing the Wheaties cover unboxing.
The movie, about a 1950s ping-pong champ and loosely based on a true story, is set to drop on Christmas Day.