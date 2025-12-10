Uber Eats, Nick Ball Bring Everyday Orders to Life. (You'll Dig That Twerking Pirate Booty)

Also featuring passion fruit, mild salsa and ridiculously jolly ranchers

by David Gianatasio December 10, 2025 9:00 am

An amorous man-banana grooves on a gal dressed like a bunch of grapes in this satisfyingly silly campaign from Uber eats.

Directed by MJZ’s Nick Ball, vignettes developed with Special US illustrate how consumers can “Get Almost, Almost Anything” with the service—including passion fruit:

“The magic of ‘Get Almost, Almost Anything’ is the endless room it gives us to play,” says Georgie Jeffreys, Uber N.A. head of marketing.

As for mild salsa—we’re talking VERY mild—they’ve got you covered there, too:

“It’s surprisingly difficult, and highly specific, to take salsa dancing and make it boring and slow—without turning it into just another kind of ballroom dancing,” agency CCO David Horton tells Muse.

For the next clip, all about pirate’s booty, “We found ourselves carefully finding the line between booty dancing and exotic dancing. Surprisingly it’s got a lot to do with the arms,” notes Matthew Woodhams Roberts, the shop’s other CCO.

Finally, these jolly ranchers bring the laughs:

In adland, almost everyone tries to be silly. But these spots do so extremely well. They paint the brand proposition in broad strokes and aren’t afraid to let the jokes linger 10 or 20 seconds too long. Which is exactly how we like it.

The work breaks today across TV, online and social. Uber Eats plans to deliver more entries by early next year.