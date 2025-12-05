L.A. Dodger Freddie Freeman Whiffs in Ryan Reynolds' Latest SickKids Appeal

The visiting team gets zero love

by David Gianatasio December 5, 2025 9:45 am 1 min read Share:

Freddie Freeman loses home-field advantage in Ryan Reynolds’ annual holiday campaign for SickKids hospital in Toronto.

Freeman’s Los Angeles Dodgers bested the Blue Jays to win the 2025 World Series. Naturally, the young fans of Canada’s MLB juggernaut—along with Nurse Nadia—give the slugger an earful:

“You’ve really got some nerve coming here.”

“Go back to your sunshine and traffic, you hoser!”

“You ruined everything!”

“LET’S GO BLUE JAYS!”

“What a clown!”

Ah well, better luck next year.

We’re told those youngsters were chanting from the heart. One of them is a super-fan with a Jays-themed prosthetic eye. Give that kid a contract!

It’s a neat subversion of feel-good Xmas expectations, a worthy addition to Ryan’s roster of great “Ugly Sweater” holiday fare like last year’s Wonder Woman riff with Linda Carter and PrickKids with Michael Bublé from 2023.

Really Original’s Oren Brimer directed from concepts developed by Maximum Effort.