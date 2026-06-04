Why Paramount's 'Scary Movie' Is the New 'Barbie'

Marketing made the film a cultural event before its release

by Jared Blake June 4, 2026 9:45 am 4 min read Share:

Paramount U.K.

Twenty-six years after a man famously occupied a transparent block in Times Square, June 2026 saw a strikingly similar—though significantly hotter—stunt.

While the direct influence of David Blaine remains unconfirmed, the Scary Movie marketing team has clearly mastered the art of trend-hopping. Between viral horror parodies and appearances alongside Premier League champions in London, the film has become impossible to ignore.

The marketing campaign for Scary Movie has done something few films have achieved in recent years: it has become a cultural event before release. Through a combination of experiential stunts, influencer amplification and opportunistic timing, Paramount may have created the most effective physical marketing campaign since Barbie.

So, what has the Scary Movie marketing team done differently?

The short answer is multi-channel marketing and perfect timing. The cast of the film arrived in London in subtle style last week. It has been two decades since the last Scary Movie release and 22 years since Arsenal FC last won the Premier League. With the team’s victory parade happening on Sunday, the marketing team identified a clear link between two similar groups of people, waiting 20+ years for two different moments.

Over 1 million people took to the streets of North London to celebrate. With the contributions from local influencers in London, this is one of the most perfect ambush marketing campaigns seen in recent years considering the potential for U.K. consumers, international football fans and beyond to see it.

Across the Atlantic, we saw the influencer marketing kick off with a huge film premiere attended by Lizzo and Sexyy Red, highlighting the significance of having confirmed influencers at experiential marketing events. The artists also synced up on a new song on the Scary Movie soundtrack.

This level of talent reaches far beyond the arms of Paramount’s social media audience, and may be the key reason why Scary Movie has over 1 million followers across their accounts.

But the absolute icing on the cake, for most of us, was the Times Square hotbox. A Gen Z bedroom setup and dozens of people in Ghostface masks screaming “WAZZUUPPP!,” the infamous quote from the franchise, with NYC’s own Wayans brothers and Anna Faris. The trio form the spearheads of Scary Movie (and cinema) showing up for the crowds.

The team placed the campaign in one of the happiest cities right now following the Knicks Eastern Conference victory. If we crunch the numbers, it can cost a fairly large sum to advertise in Times Square. But over 220k people walk the Square each day and, without a trending moment, a video averages a view rate of around 10 percen of your followers. While follower counts can vary depending on the account type, a few peak hours of footfall at Times Square can result in a completely unprecedented number of views even with low follower counts and view rates.

That limitless ceiling is why, on top of conventional marketing efforts for films, Scary Movie has created and built upon the grasp it has had on pop culture for years. Many have covered the history of Scary Movie, but with many sequels and remakes being criticized for killing cinema, it has been a breath of fresh air to feel and see the presence of creators and producers.

But what does it mean for the bottom line?

These marketing efforts have the potential to bolster an already respectable estimated Opening Weekend Gross of $49 million, with a budget of $40 million. Obsession, which has amazed moviegoers, has beaten its opening weekend projections by a respectable percentage without the marketing efforts Scary Movie displayed over the past week. Come Monday, we may see another unprecedented Opening Weekend margin from Scary Movie. A perfect blend of trend identification, brand identity, ambush tactics and quite simply, positive energy, may have built the best cinematic campaign of the year.

The marketing budget may have been modestly high for Scary Movie, but the marketing strategy itself was made by professionals and it has taught us all what perfect execution means to a campaign. If we do see an upwards shift in Box Office sales, the team will have successfully influenced their audience to get a cinema visit into their plans for the forthcoming week.