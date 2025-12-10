Garage Beer and Jason Kelce Release 'O'Beer' on Vinyl

Wait til you hear what's on the B-side!

by Amy Corr December 10, 2025 1:30 pm

Last year, Garage Beer released a video starring Jason Kelce singing his own version of “Noel” called “O’Beer.” He was accompanied by a choir; they sang and cracked open some cold ones. A cameo from his brother Travis revealed he got the dates mixed up and missed the filming.

Play

Starting Friday, the brand is giving away limited edition records of “O’Beer” to the first 100 fans who visit its merch store. Side A has “O’Beer” and the flip features Kelce reading “The Reindeer and the Red Drink.”

“‘O’Beer’ was such a good time last year. It ended up being this heartwarming moment right before the holidays where everything just kind of came together,” Corey Smale, CCO of Garage Beer, tells Muse. “It felt so natural that even in its first year we knew we wanted to do it again but bring it even closer to fans. That’s why we produced the 7″ vinyl that we’re giving away to fans. The 7″ just felt right for this year.”

“We all love analog, tangible stuff—especially limited-edition pieces,” he says. “There are only 500 of these vinyls and you can’t buy them. 100 fans can get the first 100 on our merch site. The others, we’re giving them out to a handful of winners, people doing cool things in the community and friends who’ve helped us along the way.”

“It’s really just a thank-you. No selling, no money—just a fun holiday gift and another way to get a little more beer magic out there.”

The record was produced by musician and War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall.