Mark Shin of Mfused on the Mainstream Evolution of Cannabis

Streetwear might offer a roadmap

by Shahnaz Mahmud June 6, 2026 6:00 am Share:

Mark is senior vice president of marketing at Mfused. He focuses on brand growth, strategic partnerships, product positioning and cultural marketing initiatives as the company expands across regulated cannabis markets.

With 20 years of experience, Mark has built and supported global initiatives across a range of industries. Prior to joining Mfused, he held roles at PAX Labs, ASTRO Gaming, Adidas, Belkin, Monster and New Era.

We spent two minutes with Mark to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Mark, tell us …

Where did you grow up and where do you live now?

I grew up in Seattle, and over the years I’ve had the opportunity to live and work in different places around the world. Today, I split my time between New York, Arizona and Washington, which gives me a unique perspective on different markets, cultures and consumer behaviors.

How you first got interested in cannabis.

My first experience with cannabis was in my late teens. Later, as state legalization expanded, I became increasingly interested in the business side of the industry. What drew me in most was the opportunity to help shape an emerging category.

A recent project you’re proud of.

I’m proud of the overall growth of Mfused over the last two years, including the launch of the Super Fog brand. I originally worked with the company as a consultant during the early stages of brand development, and later joined as SVP of marketing once the brand was ready to launch. Watching a small group build a brand from the ground up and seeing it become a leader across multiple markets has been incredibly rewarding.

The biggest challenge cannabis marketers face today, and how to approach it.

Navigating how different compliance rules and regulations are from state to state, especially because those rules continue to evolve rapidly. What is acceptable in one market may not be allowed in another, which requires marketers to stay highly adaptable and detail-oriented. The way to approach this is through strong collaboration between marketing, legal, compliance and leadership teams. At the same time, the industry is still in its early stages, which creates a tremendous opportunity for brands to stand out through thoughtful storytelling, product innovation and cultural relevance.

One thing about how the cannabis industry is evolving that you’re excited about.

The continued mainstream evolution of cannabis and the opportunities that it creates. As legalization and rescheduling discussions progress, cannabis is becoming more culturally accepted and commercially sophisticated. I often compare it to the evolution of streetwear, which started as a niche subculture before becoming mainstream and eventually entering the luxury space. I see a similar path for cannabis. Just as alcohol has brands that range from accessible everyday products to premium offerings, I believe cannabis will continue developing in the same way.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

Understanding consumers and identifying what is culturally relevant to them. I focus heavily on creating emotional connections between people and products so the brand feels personal and meaningful rather than simply becoming another commodity. I believe strong branding happens when great products, storytelling, culture and customer experience all work together.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.