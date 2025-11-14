A '12 Days of Christmas' Spoof Leads Our 5 Ads of the Week

Superior stuff from Ikea, Mando, Amazon, Telstra, Asda

by David Gianatasio November 14, 2025

Ikea Stages ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ in Somebody’s House

Fifteen live animals and birds appear. Better cover that Ikea furniture! Some CGI came into play, mainly because the geese wouldn’t behave. Still, the lords leapt so high and those maids sure could milk. Wrangled by Rethink and director J.J. Adler. The week’s best effort, and a yuletide entry to remember.

And in no particular order…

Aussie Teleco Explains How the Ghost Stole Christmas

An emo schoolgirl and her spooky pal share yuletide vibes in an animated tale from Telstra, Bear Meets Eagle on Fire and +61. The drab color palette and bleak atmosphere should strike a chord for those struggling with the holidays.

Inside the Most Grinchly Campaign of the Season

Can a Grinch find some holiday savings in Aisle 9? Lucky Generals and director Dexter Fletcher go green but not so grumpy in this Dr. Seuss sendup for Asda that scores with a big heart and impressive prosthetics.

Like Strange Stuff? Mando Deodorant Spreads It on Thick

Welcome to the world’s stinkiest construction site. It’s got super-smelly workers and a giant, reeking armpit waiting to drag you inside. The country-rock anthem sounds appropriately funky. Developed by Mirimar and director Jasper Cable-Alexander.

Benedict Cumberbatch Gets Dramatic for Amazon

Can a bidet really change your life? Let’s ask Benedict Cumberbacth, he’ll know! The actor digs deep with dramatic readings of Amazon reviews. Mike Diva of Lord Danger directed.