Mando Asks the Deep Deodorant Questions

Surreal sing-song stylings? Smells like a winner!

by David Gianatasio November 10, 2025

“The scent won’t stop you stinkin’—

It’s like bringing potpourri to a body-odor fight.

Some men, they mask their problems

But a manly man gets the job done right.”

That’s sweaty wisdom from the :90 below, accompanied by a country-rock banger, courtesy of men’s deodorant brand Mando.

Filmed at an actual construction site, this one reeks of campy, beefcake bizarro. And I mean that as a compliment. Probably.

Developed by Mirimar and director Jasper Cable-Alexander, the spot delivers on multiple levels. In fact, at one point the narrative drops underground and things get downright trashy.

“Like if your engine’s rattlin’—

Don’t just turn the song up.

Cuz even though the singin’s louder,

Your engine’s still f*ed up.”

We can sniff out metaphors a mile away. Classy!

“We are talking to the everyday, hard-working guy,” brand CMO Amy Calhoun Robb tells Muse. “He’s looking for a product that works. We want him to try Mando for himself and see just how effective it is.”

During production, the hardhats “gave us access to everything, including that giant crane for the opening titles,” recalls Mirimar partner and ECD Nick Morrissey. “Choosing to shoot on Super-16 film meant we couldn’t afford a mechanical rig for all the shaking scenes. So, we recruited a giant Lithuanian strongman to shake it with his bare hands.”

That spirit informed most aspects of the production.

“We built everything practically, including an armpit prison cell that was deep enough to get the camera rig and crew in,” Morrissey says. “That was a first for all of us!”

Along with video, social, OOH and digital provide support.