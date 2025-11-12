Ikea Canada Stages 'The 12 Days of Christmas' in Somebody's House

15 live animals and birds appear for holiday chaos

by David Gianatasio November 12, 2025

Leaping lords, milking maids, swimming swans and French hens sound fine in a certain Xmas carol.

But when they should up as gifts in a modern dwelling, well, its owners soon wish they’d gifted from Ikea instead:

We’re told that 15 animals, including six kinds of birds, appeared. And YES, experts were on set to make sure the critters were treated with kindness.

Though CGI was used for the bathroom scene with the geese, which are notoriously hard to work with on set. Lucky crew: they didn’t have to clean the floor afterwards. (We’ll assume the cow, which was real, behaved herself.)

“With a holiday ad, you want to stay true to the festive spirit without blending into a sea of sameness. So, we put a chaotic spin on a holiday classic,” says Geoff Baille, partner and GCD at Rethink, which developed the campaign.