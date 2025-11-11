Benedict Cumberbatch Gets Serious for the Holidays in Amazon's Five Star Theater

Because a bidet really does change your life

by Amy Corr November 11, 2025 9:45 am Share:

Amazon is back with its Five Star Theater campaign. The setup: Real five-star Amazon customer reviews are performed by a serious actors. Last year, Adam Driver interpreted write-ups for a banana slicer, Dutch oven and a seal pillow.

Benedict Cumberbatch takes the wheel this year in a series of ads created by Amazon’s in-house creative department and directed by Mike Diva of Lord Danger. The actor digs deep on performances for a boyfriend pillow, penguin pajamas, a bidet and a Green Machine that cleans up what sounds like otherworldly messes.

“Guess what happens when everyone comes down with the stomach flu after a potluck. There was blueberry pie at that potluck. My white couch is now bright purple and smelled like something had died in a cheese factory.” Say no more!

Additional performance reviews for a sun hat, Mane ‘n Tail Haircare, coffin, heater, Uno and power tool will debut through the holiday season across social, digital, TikTok Top Views, Snapchat First Stories, YouTube, Lyft, Uber, Hearst and Boingo.

Spots will also appear on Disney/Hulu, Paramount, Samsung, Roku, and during Thursday Night Football on Nov. 13 and during Black Friday football game.