Brands Large and Small Show the Knicks Some Love in Run-Up to NBA Finals

With Nike and Air Jordan, plus lots of local eateries

by Shahnaz Mahmud May 28, 2026 1:00 pm 3 min read Share:

The New York Knicks are making an epic return to the NBA finals after a 27-year drought. They’ll meet the winner of the ongoing Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs series. The Knicks pride felt across the city’s five boroughs, and beyond, is palpable. Naturally, brands are showing the NYC hoopsters major love.

We rounded up some of this deeply felt affection below—and remember to check back, because we’ll be adding to the tally (like putting more points on the board).

Air Jordan, ‘Knicks’

It’s been said that the OG Air Jordan 8 “Knicks” shoe was created to remind the basketball world of Michael Jordan’s reign—particularly the way he manhandled the Knicks year after year. But, as the team makes it way to the 2026 finals, these sneakers have been referred to as a “Tribute Pair.”

Pat’s King of Steaks

Frank Olivieri, whose family apparently “invented” the Philly cheesesteak, served up the famous sandwich sporting a Knicks shirt—actually a “Philly Sucks” tee. The N.Y. squad decimated the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs.

Play Serving up Philly cheesesteaks in a Knicks shirt



Peter Pan Donuts

The Brooklyn-based pastry maker sprinkled some of its tasty treats with the team’s signature blue and orange colors.



Dumbo Ice Cream

Also in Brooklyn, this frozen-treats joint honors the Knicks with a Mango and Superman shake—signature team colors, of course, topped with orange sprinkles.



Marvel Frozen Dairy

And speaking of sprinkles, Marvel Frozen Dairy in Queens, N.Y., whipped up a very special ice cream cone to celebrate.



The Village Creamery Sweet Shop

More sprinkles, this time from an eatery in Valhalla, N.Y., that specializes in waffle cones.

Nike Air Force 1, ‘NYC Knicks’

Nike has also created these sneakers, in orange with the signature swoosh in blue, to honor the team as they make their way to the finals.