If the Shoe Fits: Mini Slips Into Sneaker Culture With 'Icon Drops'

Treating each new model like a coveted release

by David Gianatasio May 28, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

Sneaker drops have become so ubiquitous and successful, brands outside the athletic footwear category have begun to take note.

Case in point: BMW’s Mini, which today launched a campaign trumpeting “Icon Drops” in coming months for its vehicles.

Translation: The special-edition cars won’t roll out all at once. Instead, each new model will be treated like a collectible kick, revealed in its own time with lots of bells and whistles.

Developed with Goodby Silverstein & Partners, the strategy seeks to build excitement “in ways you don’t see” in car advertising, Clayton Bishop, agency account director, tells Muse.

“By teasing each of these models out in a very stylistic way, we want to create intrigue that gets people guessing and interested in staying close to the brand, so they’re one of the first to see the actual cars when they drop.”

Here’s a suitably artsy promo:

“No winding coastal roads. No hero shots. In fact, no cars at all,” notes GS&P ACD Savannah Bradford of the film. “Instead, each edition is revealed through Mini’s unmistakable silhouette made from the textures, materials and design details that tell the story of each model.”

The video was made via CGI in Cinema 4D. “This allowed us to have full control over every detail when crafting the look, feel and motion for each individual model, which currently isn’t something AI can support,” Bradford says.

“Bringing this level of taste, craft, and intentionality to the work is important because it allows us to authentically connect with the Mini customer, who values, above all, self-expression through creativity.”

This approach feels apt for a brand that can trace its heritage back to the swinging ’60s scene. Mini’s enduring ties to European style and ingenuity, plus its pop-culture standing, seem especially suited to marketing that takes some unexpected turns. And the brand’s struggled somewhat of late. So a fresh approach might help sales get back on the good foot.