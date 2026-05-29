DoorDash Is So There for World Cup Revelers

Global push celebrates fan rituals in a big way

by David Gianatasio May 29, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Have you ever wondered what the FIFA World Cup frenzy looks like from a DoorDasher’s point of view? We find out in “Deliver Us to Fútbol,” a global initiative launched this week via GUT Los Angeles and the agency’s design arm.

The DoorDash, Deliveroo and Wolt brands play into the narrative as a driver brings orders (from McDonald’s, Frito-Lay and other tournament sponsors) to fans around the world.

We’re treated to a high-energy overview of match-day mania. Team colors, rituals and Easter Eggs abound, along with cameos including Alex Morgan and Ricardo Kaká.

It’s a whirlwind, relentlessly upbeat, with too much to absorb on a single viewing. (Much like a day spent cheering on your faves, amiright?)

The Dasher POV and seamless editing help focus the message, illustrating that DD really gets what intense fandom is all about. Here, the brand’s in on all the jokes, references and rivalries. And of course, it’s ready to provide the food and amenities required to satisfy folks as they absorb games after game after game.

“The FIFA World Cup has a way of taking over daily life,” says Gina Igwe, VP of brand, creative and consumer marketing at DoorDash. “Sleep schedules shift, reservations revolve around kickoff and fans hold tight to the match-day food rituals that make every match feel personal.”

With that in mind, the ads show DD “taking care of everything around the match so fans can stay focused on fútbol.”

What’s more, the approach strives to transcend social and linguistic boundaries in order to “resonate across countries, cultures and communities,” she says.

So, this is all about connection, with sports (and food) as a shared experience. That’s surely a fertile pitch for DoorDash, which ranks as the official on-demand delivery and restaurant reservations platform supporter for the 2026 World Cup.

“Deliver Us to Fútbol” will run on TV, BVOD, OOH, paid digital, audio and social channels worldwide, with live activations and partnerships in the mix.