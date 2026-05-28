K-Pop Kingpins BTS Groove With Oreos

Dig those limited-edition purple cookies

by David Gianatasio May 28, 2026 9:15 am 1 min read Share:

Nothing goes better with K-pop better than limited-edition brown-sugar-pancake-flavor creme Oreos. Want proof? Mega-band BTS can’t get enough of that sweet, co-branded stuff.

Oreo developed a sweet filling inspired by Korean street food and favored by BTS. The group had a hand in the confection design, which rocks eye-catching purple wafers.

The initiative plugs into several trends, leveraging K-pop’s global continued popularity and creating a collectible asset for Gen Z and millennial fans.

What’s more, music videos boosting products and services are all the rage these days. So naturally, BTS spins a track—”Hooligans”—in the advert below.

“Today’s consumers crave genuine, joyful connections over traditional advertising,” says Oreo VP Matt Foley. By partnering with a cultural powerhouse like BTS, “We are tapping into a deeply engaged, cross-generational community.”

The Martin Agency, Publicis Group, The Team and Plan’It contributed to the campaign. Ojun Kwon directed the video.