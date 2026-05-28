Music

K-Pop Kingpins BTS Groove With Oreos

Dig those limited-edition purple cookies

by David Gianatasio
May 28, 2026
9:15 am
1 min read
Share:
Linkedin Facebook

Nothing goes better with K-pop better than limited-edition brown-sugar-pancake-flavor creme Oreos. Want proof? Mega-band BTS can’t get enough of that sweet, co-branded stuff.

Oreo developed a sweet filling inspired by Korean street food and favored by BTS. The group had a hand in the confection design, which rocks eye-catching purple wafers.

The initiative plugs into several trends, leveraging K-pop’s global continued popularity and creating a collectible asset for Gen Z and millennial fans.

What’s more, music videos boosting products and services are all the rage these days. So naturally, BTS spins a track—”Hooligans”—in the advert below.

“Today’s consumers crave genuine, joyful connections over traditional advertising,” says Oreo VP Matt Foley. By partnering with a cultural powerhouse like BTS, “We are tapping into a deeply engaged, cross-generational community.”

The Martin Agency, Publicis Group, The Team and Plan’It contributed to the campaign. Ojun Kwon directed the video.

author avatar
David Gianatasio
See Full Bio
Tags
BTS Oreo
Author Photo
David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

Read more...