Cadbury Reinvents Freddie Mercury and Queen as Chocolate Candies

Naturally, the band puts on a sweet show

by David Gianatasio October 13, 2025 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Have you ever reimagined classic rockers Queen as Cadbury Heroes candy in gaudy wrappers, performing for a stadium filled with similar tasty treats?

Of course you haven’t. But that oddball notion feels surprisingly smooth in a spot from VCCP and its content studio Girl&Bear, brought to life by stop-motion director Anthony Farquar-Smith via production house Not to Scale:

Please, don’t wave your lighters. The audience will melt.

Turns out the “Bohemian Rhapsody” rockers are just one element in a broader U.K. campaign.

“Queen. The Full English. The Arsenal Women Champions League Winners. The best things in life really are All Heroes, No zeros, just like Cadbury Heroes,” explains VCCP creative director Simon Connor.

It’s a celebration of British music, culture and history, fitting Cadbury squarely into the mix. It’s goofy and memorable—so often a winning combination. Yes, it’s a stretch. But that’s largely why it works.

So, look for more Brit notables to get choco-fied (in ads, at any rate). Along with those mentioned above, we’ll see Robin Hood and his Merry Men, characters from Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice (celebrating its 250th anniversary) and Santa’s reindeers. (The latter aren’t exactly English, but don’t be a Scrooge at Christmas!)