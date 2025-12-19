The Stories Behind 5 of 2025's Most Captivating Photos from Getty Images

Muse chats with the photogs behind pics of Benson Boone, the New York Liberty, Diana Ross and more

by Christine Champagne December 19, 2025

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

From a Flower Moon rising majestically behind the ancient Temple of Poseidon to pop star Benson Boone soaring through the air at Madison Square Garden, here are the stories behind five of the most arresting images of 2025. The photographers who captured them for Getty Images put them in perspective.

SUNION, GREECE – MAY 12: ‘Flower Moon,’ rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sunion, Greece. May’s full moon is nicknamed the ‘Flower Moon,’ in homage to the many springtime blooms in the northern hemisphere. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Photographer Milos Bicanski: This is not the first time I’ve photographed the moon rising at Cape Sounion, so I was prepared and knew the spot where I wanted to shoot from. Upon arrival, the sky was not clear. It was humid and the clouds started to gather. Since I know this place well, I decided to take a gamble, knowing where other photographers might be and considering elements they might not think about. The moon was rising fast, and I needed to switch settings for my camera, but there was not enough time for extra tests. Balancing exposure between the bright moon, a dark foreground and humidity can be tricky. I have experience though from photographing landscapes with black-and-white film and darkroom work. There’s no Photoshop or filters: just you, the landscape and a light meter, which helped me with capturing this illuminating picture.

ALTADENA, CALIF. – JAN. 8: A person turns on a garden hose in an effort to save a neighboring home during the Eaton Fire. Over 1,000 structures burned, with two people dead, in wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Photographer Mario Tama: The Altadena resident pictured here was trying to protect a neighboring house from igniting, using a garden hose to wet down the exterior and keep the heat and flames from spreading to the home next door. Several nearby homes were already burning, and I only saw a few firefighters in the area who were focused on attempting to save a different house. It was incredibly sad to witness. Yet the home next door to this one ultimately did not burn. In the following weeks and months, I returned to the burn zones scores of times, yet no single photograph has been able to fully articulate the immensity of the destruction and loss. Even now, the thought of all those families losing everything remains utterly heartbreaking.

NEW YORK – SEPT. 5: Benson Boone performs onstage during the American Heart World Tour at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BB)

Photographer Kevin Mazur: The first time I photographed Benson Boone was when he was performing at the 2024 MTV VMAs, and I was blown away by him flipping off his piano and on stage. He is an incredibly talented musician but also very athletic. So photographing him is like shooting sports: never take your eye off the subject in order to capture the action. He typically doesn’t allow photography on his tour, but they made an exception for me to cover this show at Madison Square Garden, and I was set on doing the best job I could. I wanted to capture him flying through the air, and I was glad this shot showcased the stage, the fans and the arena all in one frame.

NEW YORK – MAY 5: (Image has been converted to black and white.) Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Photographer Kevin Mazur: The Met Gala is my favorite event of the year. It’s the biggest night in fashion, and I love seeing the range of creative pieces that artists wear. I view the event like a marathon, try to pace myself and stay focused on who I am capturing in the moment. Diana Ross’ team reached out in advance and mentioned that she would be wearing a unique gown with the names of her children and grandchildren stitched into the train. When it was her time to walk, I made sure to cover all aspects of this dress. They mentioned that it would be a long train, but I had no idea that it would be as long as it was. I never saw anything like it. Since they asked that I photograph it from the bottom of the stairs, I made sure I was in the best position, not realizing that it would cover the entire staircase. As far as this image being in black and white, my team made that creative choice. Some images work better in black and white.

NEW YORK – AUG. 19: Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty reacts with Kennedy Burke and Natasha Cloud after scoring a three-point shot in the final minute of the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Barclays Center. The Liberty won 85-75. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Photographer Sarah Stier: I like this moment because every single person is standing up and celebrating. Sabrina Ionescu hit a three-point basket so perfectly that it’s almost like the crowd couldn’t help but react. When shooting playoff games, it’s important to keep your head on straight, so that you too don’t get wrapped up in the crowd. It can be very loud and very crowded, but I try to use that to my advantage and add context to my photos. For me, what makes this image is the three main subjects in the foreground celebrating together, mirrored by the crowd with their hands up celebrating in the background.

