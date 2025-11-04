With Xfinity, Jeff Goldblum's a Wizard IRL—to His Kid, at Least

Magic beyond the movie experience

by Amy Corr November 4, 2025

Jeff Goldblum stars in an Xfinity ad that ties in with the upcoming Wicked: For Good. That highly-anticipated sequel stars Goldblum stars as the Wizard.

With cameos from his wife and children, the :90 from Goodby Silverstein & Partners features Jeff and his son leaving the Wicked: For Good premiere. The magic from the movie follows them home, with an assist from Xfinity.

At any rate, playing music, disarming the home’s security system and putting on the lights form a phone feels like movie magic IRL to his kid.

The spot was directed by Alice Brooks, DOP for the Wicked films. It falls under Xfinity’s broader “Imagine That” brand platform.

“The Wicked films show us that magic lives inside all of us, Xfinity does the same inside our homes,” says Jon Gieselman, chief growth officer, connectivity and platforms for parent company Comcast. “With the most reliable and intelligent WiFi, the fastest mobile service, blockbuster entertainment and security solutions that protect what matters most, we deliver more than technology.”

“We deliver wonder. No spells, no smoke and mirrors—just powerful innovation working together to wow our customers every day,” he says.