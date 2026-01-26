Pepsi Unleashes Polar Bear in Super Bowl Taste Test vs. Coke

This could get beastly real fast

by David Gianatasio January 26, 2026

Move over, Coca-Cola polar bear. Pepsi’s putting a wintry bruin of its own in the Big Game for a taste test pitting Pepsi vs. Coke. So … Grrrrr?

Coke’s bears have been around for more than 30 years. The Pepsi Challenge dates back to the 1970s.

Fast-forward to NBC’s Feb. 8 telecast, and fusing pop culture with brand nostalgia feels like a smart move. Especially for a beverage already splashed across the consciousness of multiple generations.

This trailer dropped today:

Maybe the bear eats both cans and coughs out the Coke? Whatevs. We think he’ll make his mark for sure…

BBDO, PepsiCo Content Studio and director Taika Waititi developed the commercial.