Football Fans Could Win a La-Z-Boy Recliner Upholstered With Their Favorite Jerseys

Fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk created the 'Jer-Z-Boy'

by David Gianatasio July 30, 2026 10:30 am 3 min read Share:

In the ultimate NFL fan cave, a traditional La-Z-Boy recliner just won’t do. For hours (and hours) of game-viewing, die-hards require the tushy-cushy softness that only their favorite team jerseys can provide.

So, fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk joined with the brand to create a limited-edition, bespoke chair known as the “Jer-Z-Boy.” Folks can enter a sweepstakes to win such a recliner, made with their fave football shirts. Three will be given away as grand prizes.

This zippy clip from Colle McVoy and director Mick Kelleher breaks it down:

Women make up nearly 50 percent of the NFL fanbase. “Jer-Z-Boy” seeks to leverage that trend and broaden La-Z-Boy’s cross-gender appeal, the brand says, noting that “Game-day décor and personalized viewing spaces are more relevant than ever.”

Here, Justin Lerman, a creative director at Colle McCoy, digs deeper into the strategy.

Muse: So you’re targeting women, or basically all true fans?

Justin Lerman: For this specific activation, we focused on fans who aspire to make the at-home viewing occasion as comfortable as possible. They take enormous pride in their game-day setup. It’s their refuge. This was a chance to remind fans that La-Z-Boy has always played a key role in the home-viewing ritual.

Kristin seems like a good fit, given her love of “upcycled chic” and football.

We were inspired by the way Kristin continues to disrupt the sports apparel category. She was so unwilling to settle on existing fan apparel that she could wear while supporting her husband on the sidelines that she learned to sew and created outfits that suited her style.

I like how it combines artistry with sports.

In Juszczyk and the “Jer-Z-Boy,” we saw an opportunity to not only promote the chance to win a custom recliner she designed, but to reflect the same co-creation philosophy that exists in La-Z-Boy stores every day. Every store has the design expertise to help fulfill a shopper’s individual vision and create something uniquely personal.

She brings a different vibe. We’re so used to seeing the players. (Like Joe Namath for La-Z-Boy way back in the day).

Juszczyk exemplifies the joy of modern fandom. Though she is married to an NFL player, the way she participates in football culture is more relatable to the average fan.

Quite a whirlwind advert. Fun to make?

Juszczyk was deeply involved throughout the creative process in shaping the script as well as the design of The Jer-Z-Boy itself. She was an absolute natural on set who gave us so much depth, playfulness and variety. The most difficult part of post-production was choosing our favorite takes. Usually with talent who have limited acting experience you’re hoping for enough passable takes to get by. That wasn’t the case with Juszczyk. She really spoiled our editing team.

Related: La-Z-Boy Seeks to Ban Reclining in Airline Seats