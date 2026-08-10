Jeff Freeman of Mfused Combines Real-Time Trends and Retail Analytics to Move Brands Forward

Brands that win in cannabis will listen before they speak

by Shahnaz Mahmud August 10, 2026 5:00 am Share:

Jeff Freeman | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Jeff , co-founder of Mfused, pioneered its vendor managed inventory (VMI) system. This tool combines real-time consumer trends and retail analytics to drive velocity planning, optimize margins, forecast revenue and accelerate cash conversion cycles for brands and retailers in the cannabis space. He also co-founded Canvas Therapeutics and serves as a partner at Siam Herbal Tech, where he supports clean extraction practices and compliance efforts in Asia’s regulated cannabis market.

We spent a few minutes with Jeff to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Jeff, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Kent, Wash., so the Pacific Northwest will always feel like home. Now, I split my time between Washington and Arizona.

How you first got interested in cannabis.

I grew up with cannabis. My introduction came when my father grew and sold it, ultimately falling victim to the war on drugs himself—he was killed in a drug deal. My relationship with cannabis was fragile early on, and I was wholeheartedly against it. It wasn’t until my mother asked me to look into its medical benefits that I began to see it as anything other than a nuisance.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

Co-creating one of the first pure cannabis vapes using machinery and technology local to Seattle. It was originally designed for extracting essential oils from coffee and hops—two of Seattle’s most well-known exports.

A recent project you’re proud of.

First, the development of the Jefé, the industry’s first multi-setting vaporizer specifically tuned for oil in an all-in-one (AIO) device. Second, expanding Mfused into new markets through a dynamic licensing model. This allowed us to maintain high quality while adapting to each region’s culture and regulations. It’s a scalable blueprint for the future.

The biggest challenge cannabis marketers face today, and how to approach it.

Keep the main thing the main thing: customers come first. Cut through the noise without overpromising. The brands that win will listen more than they talk and build trust through proof, not just campaigns.

One thing about how the cannabis industry is evolving that you’re excited about.

Demystification of the plant, with smarter delivery and more information than ever, allows us to lean toward culturally relevant, tech-driven products that meet consumers where they’re headed, not just where they are today.

Someone else’s work, in cannabis or beyond, that you admired lately.

Daymond John embodies the “get-it-out-of-the-mud” mentality I share. And he demonstrates how he has applied this mindset to boardrooms and television, continuing to inspire creatives and hustler-minded entrepreneurs to be disrupters.

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

The Infinite Game by Simon Sinek is a reminder that the long game demands adaptability and purpose over quick wins. It has offered an invaluable perspective in guiding me through the evolution of a new industry that requires both purpose and long-term thinking.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

Anderson. Paak’s ability to seamlessly blend genres, tell vivid stories and bring joy through performance is unmatched. He’s proof that authenticity and craft can still be commercially successful.

Your favorite fictional character.

I’m a big fan of Raymond Reddington from the series The Blacklist—strategic, methodical, and always five moves ahead.

Someone worth following in social media.

Simon Sinek’s feed is a masterclass in leadership and has helped me re-evaluate my approach. Each post delivers value, shifts perspective and encourages leading with purpose and optimism.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

My creativity lets me navigate between aspirational and solution-focused products and campaigns. Years in high-level sports taught me to scout talent, spot patterns and anticipate shifts before they happen. I combine these skills with a “Moneyball” approach—validating ideas through data, micro trends and real-world behavior.

Your biggest weakness.

I’m impatient with ideas that don’t tie back to real consumer value.

Something people would find surprising about you.

I had my first drink at 30 and didn’t consume my cannabis product for the first five years. During that time, I learned to listen carefully to the needs of patients, customers and the business, challenging myself to set aside personal bias and focus on facts and nuance. It felt like a delayed reward, as if I earned a PhD in the field. This experience profoundly shaped my perspective on products, helping me understand the fragility of the self-discovery process and the importance of guiding consumers accurately onto the right path. I don’t promote myself; I promote the solution.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the cannabis industry.

I’d be a motivational speaker and coach, helping people turn their experience, networks or research into small businesses and passive income. I’m passionate about business and strategy, and finding white space and going after it is in my DNA. I’d share that mindset with others.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.