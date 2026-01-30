Super Bowl

Malone, Gillis and Manning Chase a Runaway Bud Light Keg

Set to Whitney's ' I Will Always Love You'

by Amy Corr
January 30, 2026
9:00 am
What would you do for a pint of Bud Light? If you’re Post Malone, Shane Gillis and Peyton Manning, you might roll down a steep hill after a runaway keg. That’s the gist of the brand’s Super Bowl ad created by Anomaly N.Y.

The trio are guests at a wedding when a runaway Bud Light keg sets every guest, even the bride and groom, tumbling down a hill to retrieve it. Set to Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” the spot ends with Gillis casually walking down the slope, remarking “This is not necessary. There’s a trail.” He also predicts that the marriage will last about a week.

The Anheuser-Busch brand teased the commercial for more than a week. It follows last year’s outing with the same trio going wild at an exceptionally silly suburban block party.

Amy Corr
