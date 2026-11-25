What Brands Can Learn From Robert Pattinson’s Road to Bond

Why 'Safe Unpredictability' holds sway

by Ed Hayes November 25, 2026 8:00 am 4 min read Share:

Photo: Jaap Buitendijk

Amazon has made its first choice of James Bond since taking creative control of the franchise, and it’s gone for Robert Pattinson. For a company that’s built a business on giving you exactly what you want, exactly when you want it, it’s a revealing decision. At a time when there’s plenty to feel uncertain about, a Bond film offers a couple of hours in a world you know. The fun is finding out what happens there this time.

Bond is the known quantity. Pattinson is the surprise, since his heartthrob days in Twilight, he’s taken less expected roles, like a lighthouse keeper losing his grip in The Lighthouseor and an anxious groom-to-be in The Drama. You can picture him in the 007 dinner jacket and still wonder what he’ll do once he puts it on.

There’s a lesson for established brands here. People like knowing what they can count on, and they like being surprised by something they thought they knew. Call it “safe unpredictability.” It gives existing customers a reason to come back and new ones a reason to give you a try.

Innovate in your own way

Start with what people already come to you for, then see how far you can take it. At heart, Marks & Spencer is still where you go for a good sandwich or a pack of socks you know will last. That gives them room to be playful. Throughout 2026, social media awash with M&S’ most recent food launch: be it a fun seasonal product or an indulgent baked good. It’s recent milk chocolate and cornflake cookies had people queuing at bakery counters. These types of products generate excitement, but it was M&S’ legacy of quality that meant people knew they were worth a try.

It’s the same with Bond. You trust a 007 film to entertain you, and the prospect of Pattinson playing him differently gives you something extra to look forward to. McDonald’s did something similar with its “World Menu Heist.” It brought Germany’s Big Rösti and Canada’s S’mores McFlurry to the U.K. for a limited run. You could still get your usual order. The surprise was getting to try something you’d normally have to get on a plane for.

Limited editions and unexpected collaborations can give people a reason to look again. Before deciding what to make, ask whether it makes a familiar pleasure more interesting. That’s a good test of whether the idea is right for you.

Flex your assets

Bond has brilliant rules. There’s the Britishness, the villain, the Bond girl and the pleasure of seeing how 007 gets out of a tricky situation. You can stretch a character quite a long way when people know him this well. Roger Moore could get a laugh out of a raised eyebrow. Daniel Craig could make you feel every punch and brought a new vulnerability to the role. Pattinson still has the looks and has already shown as Batman that he can handle the action. He’s also spent years taking roles that bring out his stranger, less polished side. That’s the part of him that could take Bond somewhere new.

For an established brand, the trick is knowing which rules to stretch. Start by asking what people would miss if it disappeared. Then think about the qualities they already recognise in you that usually play a supporting role. If there’s always been a bit of mischief in your brand, what happens if you give it a bigger part to play? Turning up something that’s usually in the background can surprise people and still feel like you.

People buying a ticket for Bond already know what kind of night they’re getting. Casting Pattinson gives them something to talk about before they’ve even seen the film. The next time you want customers to make a trip to the shop or try something on your menu, think about what they’ll be pleased to find exactly as they left it, and what they’d be delighted to discover.

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