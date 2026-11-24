Behind the Craft: How Ryval Studios Filmed an Ice-Cold Carolina Hurricanes Opener in a Hotel Ballroom

With the Lenovo Center under renovation, the production powerhouse used red perimeter lighting, waist-up gear and in-camera lens tricks to ignite the arena

by Luz Corona November 24, 2026 3:45 pm 4 min read Share:

Fresh off a Stanley Cup victory, a team’s new season opener needs to do more than just recapture the glory; it has to bottle that championship momentum and ignite the arena for what comes next.

Enter Ryval Studios.

The sports production powerhouse reunited with the 2026 champion Carolina Hurricanes to craft their powerful game-opening hero video, designed to bring fans to their feet right before puck drop. The project marks a full-circle moment for the studio: the Hurricanes were Ryval’s very first major media day client back in 2022.

Media day is the annual shoot that teams host to capture all the player-featured content needed for the season. Ryval is in charge of the main set and video, while the team operates social and game-presentation stations alongside broadcast partners. They’re tasked with capturing a wide variety of content so the franchise can adapt footage for ticket spots or in-game elements throughout the season.

“In pro sports, this video that gets the team out on the ice is very special and nuanced,” the team’s senior creative director, Cato Cataldo, shared with Muse. “It needs to create a certain amount of energy, tell a unique story every year, celebrate being Stanley Cup champions with most of our players returning, and get the fans hyped for the game. There needs to be a good balance representing our team, city, and culture.”

Resolve, Innovate, Repeat

The team gathered in September to shoot, though not in its Lenovo Center home arena that fans are accustomed to seeing. Being a Stanley Cup champion comes with major (and well-deserved) upgrades, including a $300 million renovation (“Lenovo Center 2.0”) scheduled for completion in 2027. As a result, the team had to shoot its hero spot in a hotel ballroom… sans ice.

“How do we overcome production challenges so fans don’t notice that they weren’t on the ice? It’s hard to find production houses with these capabilities,” Cataldo said. “I’ve been really impressed with the work Jon has done with collegiate and pro teams, so I’m excited for him to lead the charge and execute the vision.”

For Ryval Studios, finding ways to overcome adversity is in its DNA. Founded by Jon Morgan in January 2020—just weeks before the world shut down due to the global pandemic—the production company has grown from that early foothold with the Hurricanes to working with dozens of the biggest college and professional teams in the country. Along the way, Ryval has earned multiple Emmy Awards, a national ADDY and a Silver Clio Sports Award.

Tricks of the Trade

While the hero video, shown exclusively in the arena, does a great job of capturing the grit and tenacity of the Hurricanes, Morgan shared that there was a stark difference between how the set looked in person versus on camera: it was just a red backdrop with perimeter lighting. The players only wore gear from the waist up, which is why there are no full-body shots.

The magic lies in the camera tricks and maneuvers the Ryval team is well accustomed to executing. “We explored a lot of ideas during creative development and pre-production. Overall, we wanted it to feel dominant, edgy, and unique while leaning into the Hurricanes’ red color scheme,” Morgan said. “Beyond post-production, we used physical lens filters during the shoot to create those facial distortion effects directly in camera rather than digitally.” Placing the filter directly in front of the lens also coincidentally mimicked the eye of the Hurricanes logo.

The reception on set was enthusiastic all around. “The players were excited when we showed them the camera playback,” Morgan added. “The physical set was simple, so it was more about how everything translated through the lens than how the room looked in person.”

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Related: A Founder’s Story: The Unexpected Road to Ryval Studios