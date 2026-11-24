Taco Bell Claims Christmas Bells Have Been Part of Its Advertising All Along

'Coca-Cola has Santa Claus. We have this'

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 24, 2026 2:30 pm 3 min read Share:

The cultural significance of Christmas bells in Spain is far-reaching—but do average consumers know their true symbolism? This year, Taco Bell stakes its claim via a playful conspiracy theory: “What if every Christmas bell, including Spain’s iconic New Year’s Eve chimes, has secretly been a Taco Bell advertisement all along?”

Fuego Camina Conmigo handled the work for the brand’s latest campaign, “Yes, it was us.” The creative grew out of a different holiday. New Year’s Eve sees millions of Spaniards eat 12 grapes timed to the bell chimes that ring at midnight. But, since the fast feeder’s logo is a bell…

“Christmas is probably the biggest advertising holiday and, for some reason, it’s full of bells,” says the agency’s creative director Alvaro Florez. “They’re in the songs, in the streets, on Christmas trees. Why bells? I mean, we get the gifts and the snow, but bells? And then there’s a brand called Taco Bell. It was either a massive coincidence or the greatest marketing strategy of all time.”

“Ultimately, we wanted people to see a bell during Christmas and think of Taco Bell,” he adds. Oh, and the ad play introduces the Quesarito Deluxe.

The idea of a conspiracy theory was a perfect fit and gives consumers “something to play with rather than listen to,” Florez says.

“The funny thing about conspiracy theories is that once you decide something is true, everything starts looking like evidence. In this case, the deeper we went, the more bells we found. At some point, it became harder to prove that Christmas wasn’t a Taco Bell campaign.”

The work brings back Josh Saunders, aka “Magikarp Guy” who became an internet sensation a decade ago on the heels of his meme that showed him in the audience during a promo for Australia’s Got Talent. It was his exaggerated expression of surprise, wide-eyed look and a dramatically open mouth that captured the world—and now Taco Bell.

“We didn’t need someone who could sell a burrito,” says Florez. “We needed someone who could capture what happens in your head when you discover something incredible that’s been right in front of your eyes all along.”

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Florez underscores that casting a meme instead of a celebrity in this case was critical. Here, Saunders is widely known for one specific facial expression—which is the one Taco Bell needed to communicate the joke. He adds that using a non-celebrity feels more personal, along the lines of an inside joke, which tonally hits the right beat.

Over the coming weeks, other films and content featuring Saunders will be released via “increasingly elaborate conspiracy theories.”

The campaign runs mainly on Instagram, Tik Tok and digital OOH.

“Coca-Cola has Santa Claus,” says Florez. “We have this. We’re not saying Taco Bell invented Christmas. We’re just saying nobody has proved otherwise.”