No One Could Find My Dad's Cancer in Time. Can You?

The disease that hid from him is now hiding in the world's most difficult word search

by Krista Catalfamo November 24, 2026 9:30 am 3 min read Share:

I remember googling pancreatic cancer for the first time. It was a day or two after my dad was diagnosed. I shouldn’t have.

I learned it’s one of the deadliest cancers, especially at Stage 4.

He was Stage 4.

Shit.

For 4½ months, my dad and my family fought like hell to keep him around. We did everything. He did everything. Chemo, acupuncture, a new diet, frankincense oil rubbed on his feet.

I needed him to stay.

But then I saw him lying in a hospital bed in the family room where we spent every Christmas. He was unrecognizable.

He needed to go.

After he passed, I knew I couldn’t stop fighting.

I’d quit my job to care for him. Now I needed something to get me out of bed and back into the world.I somehow stumbled into advertising, and at first, I wasn’t sure it mattered. Let’s be honest: most of what we make gets skipped. I figured my work would be, too. Then I thought about the pink ribbon, and how one campaign helped change the way the world talks about breast cancer.

That’s it. That’s what I wanted to do for pancreatic cancer, in my own way.

One insight stuck with me: pancreatic cancer is almost impossible to find until it’s too late. There’s no routine screening. Early symptoms are subtle. Where else do things hide in plain sight?

A word search.

Ours hides “pancreatic cancer” in a grid built almost entirely from its own letters. Every “C” looks like a lead. Most aren’t. You can stare for minutes and still miss it. That’s the point.

I tried to sell the idea for years. When I started at Worst Kept Secret this year, I finally did, at least to my CCO, Mick Sutter, who, unbeknownst to me, had lost his wife to pancreatic cancer.

We still needed a client. My volunteer work with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) led me to Julie Vasquez, senior director of public affairs. We offered our time for free. She was in, but with Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month nearing, there was no budget left. If we could find media, we had the green light.

Alicia Gehring, our VP of media strategy, called every contact she had in the D.C. area and asked for donated space. Good Karma Sports (ESPN.com), GumGum, Wilkins Media, and Tysons Corner Center said yes, many right after a brutal election cycle. Even our client Peraton gave up space from its own buys.

Along the way, I learned Mick and I weren’t alone. Mark Wahl and Nick Teare, who ran digital and account at our agency, had each lost their dads to the disease, too.

On Nov. 19, the “Keep Searching” campaign launched. And this is just the beginning.

Most ads ask for a few seconds. This one asks people to keep looking, and to feel what it’s like when the thing you’re searching for won’t show itself.

I couldn’t find it in time for my dad. Now I’m asking everyone to keep searching.

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