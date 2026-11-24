Soccer Legend Didier Deschamps Brings His Playbook to Burger King

He'll whip that counter crew into shape in time for the holiday return of Nuggets & Caviar

by David Gianatasio November 24, 2026 11:00 am 3 min read Share:

Like so many World Cup immortals, French legend Didier Descahamps—a standout as both a coach and player—feels out of sorts with his career in the rearview.

In the spot below, he wanders around at holiday time, sad faced, kicking a soccer ball out of reach when some kids ask for it back.

Luckily, a duck—or else someone standing right behind him—breaks through the bitterness with a new coaching offer he can’t refuse—at Burger King.

He’ll trade half that crew to Arby’s by mid-season if they don’t step up the pace.

From Bozeman and Sovage director Hafid Benamar, the work breaks this week across social media and TV in France.

“We loved the idea that Christmas is the time of year when you see the people you miss: the cousins who live far away, your brother who’s off traveling,” agency CEO Julien Levilain tells Muse. “But we wanted something fun, not another cheesy family Christmas ad.”

“We needed a provocation. That’s how Didier Deschamps became the idea. He’d been part of our lives for so many years. And then suddenly, Zidane arrived [to coach the French National Team] and Didier disappeared. So, we decided to bring him back and to imagine how bored he’d become with nothing to do.

Smooth move. Deschamps gives a great grumpy performance, enhancing the storyline with his hangdog mood and, ultimately, slinging (scary?) sports-dueled enthusiasm once he guides a new team at BK.

“We shot over two days in mid-October, in a real, working Burger King just outside Paris,” Levilain recalls. “The space was super tight, and the goal was to create movement and energy, almost like on a football pitch. The funniest part was watching Didier, a huge star in France, go head-to-head with a cast of young comedians who were, understandably, pretty starstruck.”

And Didier was happy to accept coaching as well as dish it out.

“He was great from the very first take, and incredibly open to direction,” Levilain says. “If we’d needed 15 takes, he would have done 15. He turned out to be really funny and loved teasing everyone on set. Between takes, he kept telling us stories from his career. And his leadership is so natural that even we wanted to start grilling burgers for him.”

As for burgers with brie and truffle sauce, plus maple syrup and smoked raclette, well, this is France after all.

But, Nuggets & Caviar? Is that a thing?

“It’s very real. And it’s not our first time. In April 2025, Burger King France launched 7 nuggets served with 10g of Astara caviar and a cup of mayo, for €19. Everyone thought it was an April Fools’ joke. It wasn’t.”‘

“So when it came to picking his Christmas selection, Didier wasn’t going to leave his best player on the bench. Nuggets & Caviar are coming back for the holidays. The date will be revealed soon on Burger King France’s social media.”

Related: A Tale of 2 C-Suite Taste Tests: McDonald’s vs. Burger King