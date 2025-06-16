Funny, Human, Viral: Is Pharma Finally Cool?

Clio, Cannes juror explains the nature of a 'quiet revolution'

by Khalid Latif June 16, 2025 12:00 am Share:

If the Clios are anything to go by, pharma’s moment in the creative spotlight has arrived. This year’s Clio Health winners didn’t just play catch-up with consumer work. They stood shoulder to shoulder with the best of it. And with Cannes Lions here, the momentum is unmistakable.

At Clio Health, there was humor, Lil Jon, graffiti, triple-A craft—wait, is this really pharma? I’ve got a funny feeling that Cannes Lions 2025 might finally kill off a familiar backhanded compliment. This year, health creative won’t just be considered “surprisingly good.” It’ll be undeniably great. And this isn’t just a trend, it’s a quiet revolution.

In 2025, health isn’t just mainstream, it’s everywhere. It cuts across every platform, every demographic, every corner of life. As a creative and a scientist (who says biochemistry isn’t handy in adland?), I’ve watched this evolution firsthand. And, as a Clio Health and Cannes Lions jury member, I’ve got a front-row seat to one of the most creatively charged spaces on the circuit.

So, if the Clio Health winners are a good guide, expect Cannes to down-arrow the dry and formulaic. The winning work will continue to hit you in the gut. It will make you feel. It will be human, culturally relevant, bold and, dare I say, entertaining.

The best work will feel human. Viscerally, unavoidably human

Forget clinical detachment or over-sanitized visuals. The top campaigns will lean into the raw, beautiful complexity of real lives. Stories that move you because they couldn’t be made up. Whether it’s joy, grief, awkwardness or absurdity, the emotional range will be wide and fully on display.

Craft will push back against the algorithm

Yes, AI is everywhere. But in pharma, where nuance and empathy matter, I expect a creative counterpunch. I’m calling it now: 2025 will be the year of “Art Instead,” a resurgence of analogue creativity, tactile design and storytelling that feels unapologetically made by humans. The best work will balance the smart use of tech with the kind of artistry AI can’t fake.

Humor will make a breakthrough

Health is serious business, but that doesn’t mean every campaign has to dress like a doctor. I expect to see more brands embracing humor with confidence and craft. Not gimmicks, but smart, character-driven work that uses levity to build trust and memorability. If a piece can make me laugh and think? That’s a winner.

Campaigns will live where people live

Gone are the days of treating social media like a compliance landmine. This year, brands are finally speaking fluently on social platforms like TikTok and Insta, and not just with polished video edits. Influencer partnerships, community-driven storytelling and real-time engagement are becoming the norm. The best work won’t feel adapted to these spaces, it’ll feel native to them.

And pharma isn’t staying in its lane

From Super Bowl to street art, health brands are showing up in places that once felt off-limits. It might sound strange, but it’s working, because health is culture now. The most compelling campaigns will meet people in these moments with relevance, not interruption.

Inclusivity will be baked in, not bolted on

The standout work will take representation seriously, not as a checkbox, but as a foundational insight. Accessibility, language, cultural nuance … it’s the depth of understanding that will separate performative work from work that truly resonates.

And most importantly, it’ll matter

Raising awareness isn’t enough anymore. The most impactful entries will be those that lead to tangible change, campaigns and inventions that improve outcomes, shift behavior and genuinely make a difference in people’s lives. The best work won’t just look good on a slide. Instead, it will leave a mark in the real world.

So yes, I think pharma will surprise people this year. Not because it’s suddenly figured out creativity. But because it’s finally being recognized for the creativity it’s been building towards all along.

Funny. Human. Viral. Is pharma finally cool?

Maybe it always was. Call it cool, call it culture, just don’t call it boring.