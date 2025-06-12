CE25 Entries Open
'The Last Barf Bag' and 'Sightwalks' Win 3 Grands Each at Clio Health Awards

15 Grands awarded in all

by Amy Corr
June 12, 2025
5:00 am
12 min read
Dramamine’s “The Last Barf Bag” from FCB Chicago and Cemento Sol’s “Sightwalks” from Circus Grey each took home three Grand Clios at last night’s Clio Health Awards, held at Tribeca360 in NYC.

Area 23, an IPG Health Company, won four Grands, two each for Siemens Healthineers’ “Magnetic Stories” and “In Transit” for Callen-Lorde, the MTA and the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project.

The following agencies each won single Grands:

  • Serviceplan Germany and L&C NYC for PetPace’s “Animal Alerts”
  • Quality Experience for Tonal’s “Stop Working Out in the Past”
  • (anónimo) + Catatonia Films for “Save the Children’s Fer”
  • Patients & Purpose for Claremont Forum, Prison Library Project’s “Contrabanned”
  • FCB Canada for SickKids Foundation’s “The Count”

The following special awards were also bestowed:

  • Agency of the Year: Area 23, an IPG Health Company
  • Independent Agency of the Year: Klick Health
  • Network of the Year: IPG Health
  • Advertiser of the Year: a tie between Callen-Lorde and Dramamine

Emma Heming Willis and Lil Jon were honorary award recipients.

Check out the Grand winners in our gallery below and click each thumbnail for more info. You can see all the recipients—including Golds, Silvers and Bronzes—at clios.com.

Audio
Health Institutions & Services
Callen-Lorde, MTA, NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project
In Transit
Entrant Company
Area 23, an IPG Health Company
Location
New York
Category
‌Other
Audio Craft
Pharmaceutical
Siemens Healthineers
Magnetic Stories
Entrant Company
Area 23, an IPG Health Company
Location
New York
Category
Sound Design
Advertiser Type
Direct-to-Consumer – Unbranded
Branded Entertainment & Content
Lifestyle, Wellness & Over-the-Counter
Dramamine
The Last Barf Bag
Entrant Company
FCB Chicago
Location
Chicago
Category
Experience / Activation
Advertiser Type
Products & Devices
Creative Use of Data
Pharmaceutical
Siemens Healthineers
Magnetic Stories
Entrant Company
Area 23, an IPG Health Company
Location
New York
Category
Storytelling
Advertiser Type
Direct-to-Consumer – Unbranded
Creative Use of Data
Lifestyle, Wellness & Over-the-Counter
PetPace
Animal Alerts
Entrant Company
SERVICEPLAN GERMANY and L&C, NYC
Location
Munich / New York
Category
Real-Time
Advertiser Type
Products & Devices
Creative Use of Media
Consumer Brand Health Initiative
Cemento Sol
SIGHTWALKS
Entrant Company
CIRCUS GREY
Location
LIMA
Category
Creative Use of Media
Design
Consumer Brand Health Initiative
Cemento Sol
SIGHTWALKS
Entrant Company
CIRCUS GREY
Location
LIMA
Category
Spatial Design
Design Craft
Health Awareness & Advocacy
Claremont Forum, Prison Library Project
Contrabanned
Entrant Company
Patients & Purpose
Location
New York
Category
Production Design
Direct
Consumer Brand Health Initiative
Cemento Sol
SIGHTWALKS
Entrant Company
CIRCUS GREY
Location
LIMA
Category
Out of Home
Direct
Lifestyle, Wellness & Over-the-Counter
Dramamine
The Last Barf Bag
Entrant Company
FCB Chicago
Location
Chicago
Category
Film
Advertiser Type
Products & Devices
Film
Health Awareness & Advocacy
SickKids Foundation
The Count
Entrant Company
FCB Canada
Location
Toronto
Category
61 Seconds to Five Minutes
Film
Lifestyle, Wellness & Over-the-Counter
Tonal
Stop Working Out in The Past
Entrant Company
Quality Experience
Location
New York
Category
31 Seconds to 60 Seconds
Advertiser Type
Products & Devices
Film Craft
Health Awareness & Advocacy
Save the Children
Fer
Entrant Company
(anónimo) + Catatonia Films
Location
Ciudad de México
Category
Direction
Integrated
Lifestyle, Wellness & Over-the-Counter
Dramamine
The Last Barf Bag
Entrant Company
FCB Chicago
Location
Chicago
Category
Integrated
Advertiser Type
Products & Devices
Public Relations
Health Institutions & Services
Callen-Lorde, MTA, NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project
In Transit
Entrant Company
Area 23, an IPG Health Company
Location
New York
Category
Cause Related

Advertising Clio Health
Author Photo
Amy Corr

Amy Corr is senior editor of Muse by Clio.

