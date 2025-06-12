'The Last Barf Bag' and 'Sightwalks' Win 3 Grands Each at Clio Health Awards

15 Grands awarded in all

by Amy Corr June 12, 2025

Dramamine’s “The Last Barf Bag” from FCB Chicago and Cemento Sol’s “Sightwalks” from Circus Grey each took home three Grand Clios at last night’s Clio Health Awards, held at Tribeca360 in NYC.

Area 23, an IPG Health Company, won four Grands, two each for Siemens Healthineers’ “Magnetic Stories” and “In Transit” for Callen-Lorde, the MTA and the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project.

The following agencies each won single Grands:

Serviceplan Germany and L&C NYC for PetPace’s “Animal Alerts”

Quality Experience for Tonal’s “Stop Working Out in the Past”

(anónimo) + Catatonia Films for “Save the Children’s Fer”

Patients & Purpose for Claremont Forum, Prison Library Project’s “Contrabanned”

FCB Canada for SickKids Foundation’s “The Count”

The following special awards were also bestowed:

Agency of the Year: Area 23, an IPG Health Company

Independent Agency of the Year: Klick Health

Network of the Year: IPG Health

Advertiser of the Year: a tie between Callen-Lorde and Dramamine

Emma Heming Willis and Lil Jon were honorary award recipients.

Check out the Grand winners in our gallery below and click each thumbnail for more info. You can see all the recipients—including Golds, Silvers and Bronzes—at clios.com.