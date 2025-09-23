Swedish Lottery Sends Struggling Street Musician Into Space

Proving there's an audience for everyone

You’re playing a weird sci-fi guitar-thing in the subway and at open mics, but your squeaky-freaky tunes won’t catch on.

Bummer. Have you considered playing Eurojackpot from the Swedish Lottery?

You might win enough krona to blast into space and delight an extraterrestrial audience.

It’d be a win-win, removing a godawful ear-itant from Planet Earth!

You know, after a few thousand light-years, that tune kind of grows on you. Encore!

“With this campaign, we want people to think beyond the reasonable fantasies of everyday life,” says client rep Ulrika D’Afflitto.

Nord DDB and Rio crafted the work, which drops today across TV, radio, social and outdoor.

Jocke Åhlund composed the kooky soundtrack. Artist Love Hultén designed the retro-futuristic twin-necked instrument.