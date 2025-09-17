Take It From Loop Earplugs: 'There Are Some Things You Just Don't Want to Hear'

Filtering out the excessive, awkward and embarrassing noises of life

by David Gianatasio September 17, 2025 8:00 am

You recently moved into a brand new home, only to discover noisy irritants like a rock band, construction crew and trombone lessons in the neighborhood.

You won’t want to hear all that crap—and Loop says you don’t have to, thanks to its noise-canceling earplugs:

In a second spot, Trevor the trombone instructor returns, straining to blot out the traumatizing treble of his dad and a girlfriend getting bizay in the next room:

The kids still say “bizay,” right? Sure they do.

Nice job by final-year acting student Louis Brown as Trev. He pulls some funny faces and helps sell the concept in both adverts.

“We loved both scripts from the beginning, there was so much scope in them for exploring the looks and glances that really cement the comedy and awkwardness,” say directors Josh Lawson and Dan Vallint-Riggs (aka GoshDamn).

“While we knew the bones of what needed to be done on set, it was brilliant to have the freedom and the trust among the team to play around with all these ideas. We’re sure somewhere down the line they will have to release an outtakes reel with all the hilarious and awkward other moments we captured.”

London production company Untold Fable and Loop’s in-house team developed the creative approach.

With an emphasis on the U.S. market, work begins rolling out today across digital channels like YouTube and Amazon Prime.