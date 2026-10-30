Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hottieween' Circus Offers 3 Rings of WTF
She crowdsourced ideas via Facebook Groups for an eerie, artsy short film
For once, Megan Thee Stallion might not be the freakiest presence in one of her own videos.
Yes, she dons dark, slinky garb, gyrates to the max and morphs into a giant while hyping her annual “Hottiween” party in a “Spooky Circus” clip promoting Facebook Groups.
As always, Megan’s self-consciously on point. But she’s matched—even upstaged, at times—by all manner of ghoulishly gripping goings on.
No vampires or zombies for Megan—put a steak in such cliches. Instead, we get a clown screaming “Shut up! Shut up! Shut up!” He’s legitimately unsettling—not your typical scary jester from central casting. Also on display: spectators in ritualistic animal masks, Lynchian knife-throwing act, a tightrope walk that won’t end well and slick references to terror classics.
Droga5 and Smuggler director Olivia de Camps developed the 2:33 social clip, drawing on Facebook horror fan groups for inspo. That input yields a monochrome, impressionist Big-Top romp fit for the screen of some art house in hell.
All in all, it’s a canny appeal to fandom. By including the community in its creative process, the campaign positions FB Groups as a place for die-hards to meet and share their experiences.
Here’s the BTS:
Megan’s “Hottieween” will take place tonight at Zouks Nightclub in Las Vegas. The bash is circus themed, too, produced with Cirque du Soleil, and benefits her Pete & Thomas Foundation.
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