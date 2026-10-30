Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hottieween' Circus Offers 3 Rings of WTF

She crowdsourced ideas via Facebook Groups for an eerie, artsy short film

by David Gianatasio October 30, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

For once, Megan Thee Stallion might not be the freakiest presence in one of her own videos.

Yes, she dons dark, slinky garb, gyrates to the max and morphs into a giant while hyping her annual “Hottiween” party in a “Spooky Circus” clip promoting Facebook Groups.

As always, Megan’s self-consciously on point. But she’s matched—even upstaged, at times—by all manner of ghoulishly gripping goings on.

No vampires or zombies for Megan—put a steak in such cliches. Instead, we get a clown screaming “Shut up! Shut up! Shut up!” He’s legitimately unsettling—not your typical scary jester from central casting. Also on display: spectators in ritualistic animal masks, Lynchian knife-throwing act, a tightrope walk that won’t end well and slick references to terror classics.

Droga5 and Smuggler director Olivia de Camps developed the 2:33 social clip, drawing on Facebook horror fan groups for inspo. That input yields a monochrome, impressionist Big-Top romp fit for the screen of some art house in hell.

All in all, it’s a canny appeal to fandom. By including the community in its creative process, the campaign positions FB Groups as a place for die-hards to meet and share their experiences.

Here’s the BTS:

Megan’s “Hottieween” will take place tonight at Zouks Nightclub in Las Vegas. The bash is circus themed, too, produced with Cirque du Soleil, and benefits her Pete & Thomas Foundation.

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