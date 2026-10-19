e.l.f.'s 'Magical Sisters,' Bill Murray's 'Ghostbusters' Riff and More Halloween Highlights

Featuring Twix, Credit One, Jack in the Box, Pandora and Rivian/Sony

by Ads of the World October 19, 2026 9:00 am 3 min read Share:

Here, we look at some notable All Hallows spots from near and far. Thanks to Muse sibling Ads of the World for scaring up this fine selection.

e.l.f. ‘The e.l.f.ing Magical Sisters’

Agency: Hungry Man

Who needs a wand when you’ve got a blush stick? e.l.f. Cosmetics conjures up some Halloween comedy with “The e.l.f.ing Magical Sisters,” a cinematic spot about three modern-day witches who discover that great glam requires zero sorcery. Priah Ferguson, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Bebe Wood star, and creative leans into the brand’s signature irreverence. Double, double, no toil or trouble. Read More

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Twix, ‘Hallowmas II’

Agency: adam&eve\TBWA

Bad news: Santa got bitten by a zombie. Good news: he’s handing out Twix. Zombie Claus is back as the undead mascot of Twix Hallowmas, the brand’s mashup of Halloween and Christmas, now in its second year. The logic tracks with the candy’s “two is more than one” mantra, and this time he’s popping up in unexpected places to spread fear and cheer. Ho-ho-horrifying. Read More

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Credit One Bank, ‘Credit Scaries’

Agency: Deutsch

Cabin in the woods? Check. Helpless victims? Check. Villains with names like Max Out and Miss Payment? Wait, what? The Credit Wreckers return for “Credit Scaries,” a slasher send-up in which anthropomorphic credit cards get stalked by bad financial habits, from scissor-wielding Cancelina to kidnapper One Track Jack. Don’t worry, the final card escapes. Your credit score can too. Read More

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Jack in the Box, ‘Munchie Meal of Horror’

In-House

Homer sold his soul for a donut. Your soul’s probably safe at Jack in the Box, which is teaming up with The Simpsons for a “Treehouse of Horror” menu takeover. Highlights include Krusty Burgers of Terror slathered in a new smoky BBQ ketchup, pink-frosted Forbidden D’oh!nut Holes and six glow-in-the-dark cups. Eat my shorts? No thanks, we’ll take the burger. Read More

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Pandora, ‘FearFest Campaign’

Agency: Dentsu

When you’ve got eternity to kill, friendship jewelry gets serious. Pandora is sinking its fangs into AMC’s FearFest with a Halloween tale starring Malia Pyles as the leader of a vampire coven that drops by a Pandora store after dark, hunting for the perfect symbol of their undying bond. Spoiler: They find it. Read More

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Rivian x Sony, ‘Halloween Mode’

Agency: Bob Industries

Most car updates fix bugs. This one busts ghosts. Rivian’s annual Halloween dress-up goes full Ghostbusters, with an over-the-air update that turns every vehicle into a ghost-hunting machine, complete with spooky lights, sounds and clues that unlock hidden characters. Full-scale Ecto-R1 builds are popping up nationwide and Bill Murray has answered the call once again. Read More