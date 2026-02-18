So Many Wake-Up Songs From Folgers

You've got no excuse for sleeping in

The famous “Best Part of Wakin’ Up” jingle wasn’t enough for Folgers. Not hardly. Now, via BBH USA and director Calmatic, the coffee brand unleashes a pop-hit medley to caffeinate your day.

Using its own song as a musical anchor, Folgers adds seven songs to the mix, ranging from “Wake Up Little Susie” and “1st of Da Month” to “Bring Me Back to Life.” All of the tunes mention rising and shining, driving this montage of diverse folks answering the clarion call of the cup:

Designed for broad appeal, what we’ve got here is a double-shot of nostalgia. First, there’s the jingle itself—instantly recognizable, thankfully not reimagined to fit current trends. Next comes the hit parade, a nifty nod to the soundtrack of our lives.

“Folgers already owned one of the most recognizable jingles in advertising. Our job wasn’t to replace it—it was to remind people why it matters,” says agency GCD Yohan Daver.

“By weaving the jingle through a medley of ‘wake-up’ songs spanning generations and genres, we helped it take its place among iconic wake-up anthems. We turned something familiar into something fresh and unmistakably Folgers.”

