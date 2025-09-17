Antonio Banderas and So Many Celebs Hawk Uber Eats These Days

With Jude Law, Cher, Bradley Cooper and more

by Amy Corr September 17, 2025 11:15 am

Celebrities—they’re just like us! Why dine out when you can spend the evening polishing all the awards you’ve won? Uber Eats is on a tear with a bumper crop of familiar show-biz faces in recent campaigns.

The latest comes from Ogilvy Spain and stars Antonio Banderas ordering in so he can tend to his trophy shelves. Antonia types “Goya” into Uber Eats and before we know it … there’s a Goya painting on his doorstep. When he learns the artwork has been stolen, he spills his wine, ruining the priceless pic.

Luckily he’s an artist—or at least he’s playing one in this commercial. So, Bandy handles the restoration process, returns the piece to a museum—and gets apprehended. And the final piece looks about as good as this one.

It all happened because he wanted some gyoza. Tough break.

Watch for Easter eggs paying homage to the works of Francisco de Goya throughout the ad:

But wait, there’s more. Here’s a look at more celebs starring in Uber Eats ads worldwide.

It seems like just yesterday that Jude Law leaned away from rom-com cliches for alone time with his Uber Eats order. It was actually Monday, and from Mother:

Last week, Bradley Cooper and Special U.S. hoped the NFL would deny the conspiracy theories that the game is just a ploy to sell food. It did not go well:

Our personal favorite comes from Down Under with Cher turning back time to the wrong ’80s. She winds up in the 1680s, where she’s more witch, less icon. This one’s from Special Australia:

And you might recall, those football/food conspiracy theories began in 2024 and peaked at this year’s Super Bowl in an ad from Special U.S. starring Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Bacon, Greta Gerwig, Charli XCX and Martha Stewart:

Who’s hungry?