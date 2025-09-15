Rom-Com Tropes Won't Come Between Jude Law and His Order From Uber Eats

He needs some downtime, too

by Amy Corr September 15, 2025 11:15 am 2 min read Share:

Can Jude Law browse a quaint bookstore or take a walk without a meet-cute taking place? When you’ve been the star of many a rom-com, the answer’s a hard no. And in “Romance’d Enough,” which just launched in the U.K. for Uber Eats, Law needs a break.

The :60 from Mother follows Jude as he avoids every possible rom-com scenario. Can’t he sit on a park bench alone and eat wings without someone sitting close by wanting more? When he and a woman reach for the last copy of a book, rather than follow his heart, he takes the tome straight to the cashier. For Law, happily ever afters are exhausting. Anything he says in a rom-com world comes out too romantic.

“When You’ve Done Enough, Uber Eats,” closes the spot, running on TV, OOH, digital and social media.

The ad was directed by David Shane and serves as a follow-up to Javier Bardem in “Evil’d Enough.” Even villains need some alone time.

“It was great fun poking fun at myself in this way,” says Law. “We’ve all had moments when we have done enough for the day and just want to relax. That’s where Uber Eats helps so much. They make it easy to enjoy your downtime. I can confirm that no one can make eating chicken wings with hot sauce all over your face look charming.” We’ll see about that…

CREDITS

Brand: Uber Eats

Clients: Aldrick Degla, Marketing Manager; Will Hooker, Marketing Lead; Ann Brandford, Marketing Director

Creative Agency: Mother

Production Company: O Positive

Director: David Shane

Executive Producer / Producer: Nell Jordan

Executive Producer: Ralph Laucella

Executive Producer: Marc Grill

PM: Polly Leach

DP: Gyula Pados

Production Designer: Marcus Rowland

Costume Stylist (Jude): William Gilchrist

Hair and Make Up (Jude): Alain Pichon

Stylist: Kate Forbes

Edit: The Quarry

Editor: Paul Watts

Edit Executive Producer: Tor Adams

Edit Producer: Dilia Knobel

Post: Time Based Arts

VFX Supervisor & Leads: Ria Shroff & Miguel Wratten

VFX Team: Lucy Lawrence, Jasmine Cooper, Daniel Peoples, Ross Ferguson, Olivia O’Neil, Viola Bascombe & Frankie Foster

Colourist: Simone Grattarola

Colour Assist: Aiden Tobin & Tom Matthew

Post Executive Producer: Josh Robinson

Post Producer: Lily Barron

Sound: No.8

Sound Engineer: Sam Robson

Sound Executive Producer: Karen Noden

Music: KO Music

Composer: Phil Kay

Music Supervisor: Andy Oskwarek

Talent Broker: Attachment

Media Agency: PHD