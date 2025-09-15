Rom-Com Tropes Won't Come Between Jude Law and His Order From Uber Eats
He needs some downtime, too
Can Jude Law browse a quaint bookstore or take a walk without a meet-cute taking place? When you’ve been the star of many a rom-com, the answer’s a hard no. And in “Romance’d Enough,” which just launched in the U.K. for Uber Eats, Law needs a break.
The :60 from Mother follows Jude as he avoids every possible rom-com scenario. Can’t he sit on a park bench alone and eat wings without someone sitting close by wanting more? When he and a woman reach for the last copy of a book, rather than follow his heart, he takes the tome straight to the cashier. For Law, happily ever afters are exhausting. Anything he says in a rom-com world comes out too romantic.
“When You’ve Done Enough, Uber Eats,” closes the spot, running on TV, OOH, digital and social media.
The ad was directed by David Shane and serves as a follow-up to Javier Bardem in “Evil’d Enough.” Even villains need some alone time.
“It was great fun poking fun at myself in this way,” says Law. “We’ve all had moments when we have done enough for the day and just want to relax. That’s where Uber Eats helps so much. They make it easy to enjoy your downtime. I can confirm that no one can make eating chicken wings with hot sauce all over your face look charming.” We’ll see about that…
CREDITS
Brand: Uber Eats
Clients: Aldrick Degla, Marketing Manager; Will Hooker, Marketing Lead; Ann Brandford, Marketing Director
Creative Agency: Mother
Production Company: O Positive
Director: David Shane
Executive Producer / Producer: Nell Jordan
Executive Producer: Ralph Laucella
Executive Producer: Marc Grill
PM: Polly Leach
DP: Gyula Pados
Production Designer: Marcus Rowland
Costume Stylist (Jude): William Gilchrist
Hair and Make Up (Jude): Alain Pichon
Stylist: Kate Forbes
Edit: The Quarry
Editor: Paul Watts
Edit Executive Producer: Tor Adams
Edit Producer: Dilia Knobel
Post: Time Based Arts
VFX Supervisor & Leads: Ria Shroff & Miguel Wratten
VFX Team: Lucy Lawrence, Jasmine Cooper, Daniel Peoples, Ross Ferguson, Olivia O’Neil, Viola Bascombe & Frankie Foster
Colourist: Simone Grattarola
Colour Assist: Aiden Tobin & Tom Matthew
Post Executive Producer: Josh Robinson
Post Producer: Lily Barron
Sound: No.8
Sound Engineer: Sam Robson
Sound Executive Producer: Karen Noden
Music: KO Music
Composer: Phil Kay
Music Supervisor: Andy Oskwarek
Talent Broker: Attachment
Media Agency: PHD