Bradley Cooper Gets Hungry for NFL Football With Uber Eats

It's like some kind of BBQ-sauce-slathered conspiracy

by David Gianatasio September 12, 2025 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

“When the Eagles won the Super Bowl, it was one of the greatest days of my life. But that day was RUINED! by accusations that my birds only won to sell wings.”

Oh, calm down Bradley Cooper. It’s just an Uber Eats commercial, following up on the brand’s food conspiracy themes from last year.

The spot above drops today from Special U.S. and O Positive director Jim Jenkins, leading a season-long narrative. Along with Oscar nominee Cooper, NFL greats Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman and Baker Mayfield will appear.

“We figured it was only fair to let football try to clear its name—and there was no one better to speak on football’s behalf than Bradley Cooper,” Special U.S. CCO and partner Matthew Woodhams-Roberts tells Muse. “Last year, Matthew McConaughey laid out the conspiracy. And now, with Bradley, we’re giving football a chance to answer the accusations—and fail spectacularly.”

Cooper seems suitably freaked-out right from the start.

“His impassioned defense of football was moving and goofy all at the same time,” says David Horton, also an agency CCO and Partner.

“It takes real talent to do that. Guess that isn’t all that unexpected, but it was incredible to watch. And we’re so grateful he poured so much into this.”