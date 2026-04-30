Apple Ascends the Throne to Top Our 5 Ads of the Week

Plus: Tesco, Progressive, Diablo IV and Gatorade

by David Gianatasio April 30, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Bestie: Royals Are Just Like the Rest of Us in Campaign for iPhone

TBWA\Media Arts Lab and director Ayappa KM give Apple’s iPhone 17 the royal treatment in these exquisitely amusing spots from India. Who needs courtiers when you’ve got technology? Read More

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And in no particular order…

Friendly Fruit Giant Touts Tesco’s School Nutrition Program

An amazing animated monster undertakes a mission to feed kids free fruits and veggies. Not so beastly at all. From BBH and director Nick Ball. Read More

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Progressive’s Sticky-Notes Monster Makes a New Friend

Another weird creature, and this one’s all about messing with entrepreneurs’ heads. So, it’s kind of beastly. From Arnold Worldwide and director Björn Rühmann. Read More

Korn’s First New Music in 4 Years Is a Custom Song for Diablo IV

This scenario is much more monstrous, as the nu-metal demons headline a story with lots of stylized mayhem. From 72andSunny and director Philippe Guyenne. Read More

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Gatorade Works Up a Sweat Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Grab a towel. The band’s orange perspiration returns via TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A. and Springtime. Christian Pulisic, Vinícius Júnior, Julián Álvarez, Gilberto Mora, Luis Díaz and Tajon Buchanan appear. Read More

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