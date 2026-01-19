Splashy: Anna Kendrick's Coffee Cup Overflows for LPL Financial

Worst table service ever?

by David Gianatasio January 19, 2026 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

Waitstaff at a greasy spoon keep radically overfilling coffee cups. The java spills across tables and makes puddles on the floor. They go wild with the whipped cream, too. No tip for you!

But Anna Kendrick seems to be enjoying herself in this :30 from LPL Financial:

You want fries or a towel with that?

“We had created a rig that controlled the amount of coffee pouring out of the carafe to protect Anna from the spillage,” Gavin Lester, CCO at Zambezi, which made the commercial, tells Muse.

“That said, the rig had to be reset with every take. Eventually, Anna just said to turn the rig off and pour away. Coffee went everywhere—but we got the shots in half the time.”

Method acting. Cool. It’s more relatable, perhaps, than last year’s LPL-Kendrick collab with the actress lugging around huge swaths of parkland.

The fresh campaign, director by Tucker Bliss through Reser, breaks today during ESPN’s coverage of the NCAA College Football Championship Game during and the Australian Open. Elements will roll out across TV, digital and OOH as well.

Predictably, the BTS reel is a mess:

BTS