Anna Kendrick Drags Around a Huge Swath of Parkland for LPL Financial

They're going somewhere with this, trust us

by David Gianatasio May 15, 2025 12:00 pm 1 min read Share:

Make the metaphor bigger!

That no problem for Zambezi in this odd spot for LBL Financial, as Anna Kendrick drags a blocks-long swatch of lush parkland through the city.

“What if you could have the greener grass on your side?” she asks.

Well, they certainly made a point in outsized visual style. Thanks, Oscar-nominated Hollywood star!

“We aimed to create something engaging, memorable—even poetic—to invigorate the financial category and show that these institutions can be interesting, culturally relevant and connect with people in more meaningful ways,” says agency CCO Gavin Lester.

“‘The grass is always greener on the other side’ might be a well-known cliché,” he concedes. But “pushing it to preposterous lengths” will, hopefully, make the notion feel “reborn.”

Tucker Bliss directed through Reset, with Rodrigo Prieto handling photography.

Here’s some BTS footage, if you’re so inclined: