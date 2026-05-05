Clio Health Champions: Madhuri Shah, Head of Marketing - Vyalev, AbbVie

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Madhuri is an accomplished business leader with over 20 years of pharmaceutical experience and track record building brands, driving results, leading large cross-functional teams and developing talent. She has successfully led assets through every stage of the product lifecycle, from pre-launch to commercialization and beyond. She has deep expertise in both HCP and consumer marketing, including leadership of several DTC campaigns.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?



I bring creativity and innovation to my work and to my team by being curious and not being satisfied with “good enough.” I also look at examples from other industries and other therapeutic areas and learn from them.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

“Unshakeable” is the first-ever unbranded Parkinson’s treatment campaign on national television. Unfiltered and uncompromising, the spot confronts the reality of life within unpredictable windows of relief, when treatment plans can become less effective in managing symptoms. It closes with a clear call forward—encouraging patients to explore other options and what may be possible. I feel that the ad will enable more patients and caregivers to learn about other treatment options, thereby helping them to live a more functional life.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?



I am most excited about how AI can make drug development faster and more efficient, bringing innovative medicines to patients quicker than ever before.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



It reflects the passion, creativity and commitment I bring to healthcare marketing every day. This award is especially meaningful because it honors not just the work itself, but the opportunity to push boundaries, inspire new ideas and contribute to a field that helps shape how people connect with health and wellness.

Linkedin