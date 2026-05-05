Clio Health Champions: Marissa McNally-Costello, Commercial Leader, Cell & Gene Therapy - Vertex Pharmaceuticals

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Marissa is a commercial healthcare leader with over 20 years of experience launching transformative therapies and orphan drugs for rare diseases. She has been recognized for her work building distinctive, insight-driven brands with honors such as MM&M’s Hall of Femme and 40 under 40.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

Creativity is only meaningful if it’s rooted in authenticity and insight. By deeply listening to the communities we serve, we ground our innovation in what matters most: patients’ lived experiences. “Nothing for us, without us” is a sentiment echoed among the sickle cell community. This idea can serve as a blueprint for how our entire industry should engage patients.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



With gene therapy, providers are long-term partners in delivering treatment. So, understanding the nuances of our process helps them optimize theirs. I am proud to have championed transparency in sharing our real-world experience with these partners to build trust and support optimal care.



What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

The emergence of cell and gene therapies. They are redefining what’s possible. And we’re just getting started.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?

While this award is deeply personal, it is also a reflection of my team and the patient communities who inspire me every day. In a world that tips ever towards data and automation, I am honored to be part of a community that believes in the magic of bold creative to move hearts and minds.

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