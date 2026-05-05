Clio Health Champions: Christen Crosta, Medical Director - Havas Life Chelsea

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Christen Crosta joined Havas Life Chelsea in March 2025 after completing her PhD in Neuroscience. With a background spanning bench research, patient-facing work and scientific authorship, she focuses on translating complex science into clear, compelling narratives that deepen understanding and support patient advocacy. Since joining, Christen has quickly established herself across multiple therapeutic areas, including women’s health, immunology and rare disease.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

The part of the job I love most is being the person creatives come to with a wild idea, asking, “Can we actually do this?” The answer, more often than people expect, is “Yes!” Ensuring the medical integrity of creative work isn’t about saying no. It’s about finding the route to “yes.”

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



A recent project I’m proud of is SERB Aurlumyn’s “Frostbite ThermaLab.” It’s an interactive experience that lets clinicians zoom from a frostbitten hand down to a single platelet, watching the condition and the drug’s mechanism unfold at different scales. It made something clinical feel genuinely fun to explore.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

What excites me most right now is the growing creativity in how we talk about science. In a moment defined by trust erosion and health literacy gaps, the work we do has never mattered more.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



I’m grateful to the leadership at Havas Life Chelsea for backing work where science and creativity meet on equal footing. Being a Champion is a platform to advocate for science literacy and to convey that the magic of the natural world is for everyone. Science education should feel like a discovery, not a lecture.

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